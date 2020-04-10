The Yale Child Study Center and Scholastic Team Up With Child Development Expert Denise Daniels, RN, MS, to Create a Free, Social-Emotional Workbook for Kids Amidst the Coronavirus Pandemic

"First Aid for Feelings: A Workbook to Help Kids Cope During the Coronavirus Pandemic" is Now Available for Download

NEW YORK, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Yale Child Study Center-Scholastic Collaborative for Child & Family Resilience and author Denise Daniels, RN, MS, leading child development expert, and creator of The Moodsters, announced the release of a free workbook for families to share with children ages 4–10, who are learning how to cope during the coronavirus pandemic.

To download First Aid for Feelings: A Workbook to Help Kids Cope During the Coronavirus Pandemic, visit the family resources section of the Scholastic Learn At Home remote learning digital hub: https://www.scholastic.com/learnathomefamily

The workbook is available in English and Spanish and:

Is designed to help alleviate stress and anxiety, and provide a sense of reassurance

Features key strategies to keep children connected amid social distancing

Enhances communication with caregivers and encourages children to express thoughts, feelings, and questions

Provides caregivers and educators simple strategies to help children cope with their emotions

Offers teachable moments for children during the coronavirus pandemic

Serves as a new resource for caregivers and educators to help children develop social-emotional skills remotely

"The Yale Child Study Center and Scholastic are proud to partner with Denise Daniels to publish this social-emotional support workbook designed to help kids and their families build resilience during the coronavirus pandemic. Reading, writing, and talking about feelings is a powerful way to develop the coping strategies needed to overcome challenges and lead healthy lives in an ever-changing world," said Karen Baicker, Executive Director of the Yale Child Study Center-Scholastic Collaborative for Child & Family Resilience, a partnership between the Yale Child Study Center and Scholastic focused on advancing research around the impact of literacy on health.

"I am so honored to be working with Scholastic and the Yale Child Study Center on this workbook. There is a great need to provide families with resources to help them cope during this challenging time. We designed the First Aid for Feelings workbook to equip children with emotional tools that will serve them now during this crisis and also in the future," said Denise Daniels, RN, MS, author of First Aid for Feelings: A Workbook to Help Kids Cope During the Coronavirus Pandemic.

In addition to authoring First Aid for Feelings: A Workbook to Help Kids Cope During the Coronavirus Pandemic, Denise Daniels, RN, MS, is the creator of a variety of evidence-based toys and other tools that have been used in New York City and Chicago public schools, military schools, mental health clinics, the Mayo Clinic, and in programs supporting children on the autism spectrum.

For more information about Denise Daniels, RN, MS, visit: http://www.denisedanielsparenting.com/ and for more information about The Moodsters, visit: http://themoodsters.com/.

For more information about the Yale Child Study Center-Scholastic Collaborative for Child & Family Resilience, visit: https://medicine.yale.edu/childstudy/scholasticcollab/.

