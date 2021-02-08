Yale Grad Student and U.S. Army Veteran Gunned Down in the Street Near University

An Asian American graduate student from Yale University was killed in a shooting in New Haven, Connecticut over the weekend. The incident, which is under investigation as a homicide, occurred near the intersection of Nash and Lawrence Streets at around 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 6.

Kevin Jiang, 26, was a graduate student at the Yale School of the Environment (YSE). He also served in the U.S. Army. “I have spoken with Kevin’s mother to express my sincere condolences,” Yale President Peter Salovey said on Sunday. “He was an extraordinary young man, and his loss is a shocking and senseless tragedy for his family, for all who loved him, and for our community.” Jiang was found dead on the scene. Some neighbors reported hearing gunshots, while others reported seeing a shiny black vehicle flee the area. “We couldn’t see anything. But we heard the shots. Like five or six. They sound so close,” one resident told the New Haven Independent. Another resident described hearing two shots, a pause, and then five or more shots. Her husband also heard the gunfire. “We were scared to go near the window,” she told the New Haven Register. “When we finally looked outside, there was someone lying in the middle of Lawrence Street.” Jiang received a bachelor’s degree in Environmental Studies from the University of Washington. He started studying at Yale after spending two years in environmental consulting. His research focused on tracking the mercury levels of fish in the Quinnipiac River watershed. He would have completed his master’s degree before the end of 2021. Jiang was also a U.S. Army veteran, serving as a tank operator and a chemical, biological, radiation and nuclear officer. He was a member of the Army National Guard. New Haven police are following up on several leads. Anyone with information is urged to call (203) 946-6304. “I am deeply saddened that we lost Yale School of Environment student Kevin Jiang last night to gun violence. Kevin would have celebrated his 27th birthday next week,” Mayor of New Haven Justin Elicker said on Sunday. Feature Images via Kevin Jiang

Story continues

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Black, Asian and Hispanic House Caucus Assemble Like Voltron to Fight Attacks on Asian Americans

Parents of Chinese Student ‘Discriminated Against’ By Texas School Before Suicide Sue

Chef Who Raised $24,000 For NYC Chinatown Businesses to Hold 2nd Charity Run

‘Torrance Karen’ Sentenced to 45 Days in Jail for Assaulting Filipino Woman