UPDATE: Yale incident ends with suspect injured in officer-involved shooting

Apr. 6—UPDATE: 3:30 P.M.

The suspect in a suspected hostage situation Wednesday in Yale has been injured in an officer-involved shooting, according to a statement from the City of Stillwater.

After another person involved had been cleared SWAT attempted to breach the house after deploying gas just before 3 p.m. according to a reporter at the scene.

"At approximately 10:30 a.m., the Multi-jurisdictional SWAT team and trained negotiators received a call for support from the Yale Police Department in effort to end a hostage situation," the City of Stillwater release reads. "Suspect Johnny Higgins released his mother from the residence (710 E. Chicago Ave.). The situation ended with an officer-involved shooting, no officers were shot, and the suspect is currently receiving medical treatment."

EARLIER: 2 P.M.

A scene in Yale that had been reported as a possible hostage situation has been cleared of everyone but the primary subject involved according to the Payne County Sheriff's Office.

From earlier:

The Stillwater multi-jurisdictional SWAT team was requested Wednesday to help with a possible hostage situation in Yale.

According to City of Stillwater Public information Officer Dawn Jones said SOT also assists with negotiations.

According to PCSO, there was an elderly person in the residence with the subject possibly during the time when that subject became suicidal. That elderly individual is no longer there.

Yale Schools were placed into lockdown immediately following reports of the incident.

This is a developing story.