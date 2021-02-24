Yale man arrested on rape charge

Feb. 23—A Yale man has been arrested on two charges of crimes against a child.

Jarrod Patterson, 18, was charged with rape in the second degree and engaging in sexual communication with a minor by use of technology.

Payne County Investigator Rockford Brown made contact with the victim's mother Feb. 3 at the Sheriff's Office.

It was alleged that Patterson had been caught with a 13-year-old minor.

Brown wrote in the probable cause affidavit that during the course of the investigation, law enforcement discovered messages between the child and Patterson that were sexual in nature, including graphic photos.

Brown said the majority of the interaction occurred on the social media app Snapchat.

The victim had an interview at the Saville Center and had a medical exam.

It was alleged that the victim and Patterson had engaged in sexual activity multiple times between January until the day he was caught at the residence.

Brown had an interview with Patterson on Feb. 10 at the Yale Police Department.

Patterson allegedly told Brown he did engage in sexual activities with the minor and knew the child was 13-years-old.

Brown wrote in the affidavit that he was told by Patterson that he and the minor had been exchanging messages since approximately May.

"I arrested Patterson and transported him to the Payne County Jail," Brown said.

Bond was set in the amount of $15,000 and a surety bond was posted Feb. 18.

He will appear in court Thursday afternoon for the state to officially file charges.