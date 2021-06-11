Yale man found guilty of child sexual abuse

Jun. 11—Payne County jurors on Wednesday found a Yale man guilty of child sexual abuse.

Troy Joseph Harrison was charged with one count of child sexual abuse in 2019, and after three days of trial, the jury recommended 25 years in prison.

He appeared for trial this week before Judge Stephen Kistler. The state appeared with Assistant District Attorneys Erica Garuccio and Debra Vincent. Harrison was represented by attorney Virginia Banks.

Harrison was accused of molesting a child over the span of five years. The child was under the age of 10 at the time.

The Yale Police Department investigated the allegations that resulted in Harrison's arrest. Phillip Kelly the Yale Police Chief said he was glad justice was served this week.

Harrison has been in the Payne County Jail since his arrest in 2019. He has been up for trial several times but was delayed due to COVID.

Payne County District Attorney Laura Austin Thomas said her office is grateful to the jurors.

"Prosecuting child sex offenders is one of the most important things we do. The cases are complicated and they are very difficult for the victims and their families," she said. "We know the trials can be very emotional and disturbing for jurors, as well."

Thomas also said she appreciates the hard work from law enforcement, the Saville Center and other professionals who investigated.

Harrison is scheduled to be sentenced on July 6 and was remanded to the custy of the Payne County Sheriff's Office.