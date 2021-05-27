Yale man on trial for child sexual abuse has witnesses testify on his behalf

Ashlynd Huffman, Stillwater NewsPress, Okla.
·2 min read

May 27—Jurors heard testimony Wednesday from those close to Jerry Gustafson, who is on trial for child sexual abuse.

Gustafson was charged with one count of child sexual abuse in 2019.

The state is represented by Assistant District Attorneys Debra Vincent and Erica Garuccio.

They called one of the victim's sisters, Payne County Investigator Brandon Myers and David Miller, an investigator for the DA's office, to testify.

After the state called their last three witnesses, the state rested and the defense began calling witnesses.

Gustafson is being represented by Jodie Gage. She called the first witness, who is the defendant's daughter, Melissa Naungayan.

She told the court she and none of her friends made allegations against Gustafson when they were younger.

She told the court she was "shocked" and in "disbelief" at the accusations made by the alleged victim in the case.

Naungayan also said she didn't observe any inappropriate behaviors between Gustafson and the minor.

Vincent cross-examined the daughter briefly.

Gustafson's wife, Janis, was called as the next witness.

Gage went over the various activities Janis did with the alleged victim and her two sisters.

Janis described her relationship with the victim as good and said she even planned vacations based on what the child wanted to do.

Janis was cross-examined by Vincent and she told the court she didn't ask the victim why she accused Gustafson of this crime.

She also said she didn't believe the alleged victim in the case.

"After 50 years, I'm going to stand by my husband," she said.

Gage called Gustafson's niece to testify and she also said she never felt uncomfortable around Gustafson.

The defense called three witnesses who worked with Gustafson and all three talked highly of his reputation and said he was a good person.

Vincent cross-examined all three of the former colleagues and asked them the same type of questions.

When asked if a crime such as child sexual abuse happens in a work environment, all three said it probably wouldn't.

She asked have they had ever been surprised by the actions of someone they knew and they agreed they had.

Vincent lastly asked if someone was sexually abusing a child would they tell people, they agreed probably not.

The defense rested and court was adjourned for the day.

Thursday morning, the jury will be back to hear closing arguments, the jury instructions and start deliberation.

