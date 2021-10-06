Yale Police investigating anti-Semitic and racist graffiti found on campus building

Yale Police are investigating two incidents of anti-Semitic and racist graffiti found spray-painted inside a campus building under renovation, which drew the condemnation of Yale University administrators and local political leaders.

On Sept. 20, members of a construction crew working at Kline Biology Tower, which has been closed for renovations since 2019, found that anti-Semitic and racist graffiti had been spray-painted inside the building and some project materials had been vandalized, Yale Police said. The following day, the department opened a criminal investigation into the vandalism and added security measures to the construction sites, including additional security cameras and fortifications to the perimeter fencing and access gates.

Nearly two weeks later, around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 2, security cameras recorded several young people who “scaled the perimeter fencing and broken into the Kline construction site,” before vandalizing parts of the building and spray-painting anti-Semitic and racist graffiti, according to Yale Police. The department made public a gallery of security camera images of the suspects.

“I am disgusted and angered that these individuals have spread messages of hate and intolerance at this worksite,” Yale chief of police and director of public safety Ronnell A. Higgins, said in a message to the university community late Tuesday evening.

Yale Police has increased patrols on campus in response to the incidents and is searching for the perpetrators of the vandalism, Higgins said.

“I am outraged by these despicable and cowardly acts of hate, and I am deeply saddened that the crew working on the site, members of our police department, and others within our community who have responded to these incidents had to see such vile messages,” Yale University president Peter Salovey said in a message to the university community Tuesday.

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said that anti-Semitism “stands in sharp contrast with the values of our community.”

“Haven, meaning a place of safety or refuge, isn’t just in our city’s name – it’s a central part of our city’s DNA,” he said. “We, as a community, will always welcome individuals of every race, religion, and creed – and reject threats aimed at our friends and neighbors.”

By Wednesday evening, the incident had also drawn the attention of Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-3rd District, who said in a statement that she was “heartbroken” by the vandalism.

“We must condemn anti-Semitism and bigotry in all its forms and whenever it occurs,” she said. “This act of hate has no place in New Haven, or in any of our communities, and will not be tolerated.”

