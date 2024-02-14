Yale police investigating robbery, assault of university staff member

Police are investigating after a staff member at Yale University was mugged last week.

The robbery was reported last Wednesday just after 3 p.m. at 135 College St. where an employee of the university was walking out of a building and was approached by a group of teenagers, according to Anthony Campbell, chief of the Yale Police Department.

The teens assaulted the staff member and stole a laptop before fleeing on College Street toward Cedar Street, Campbell said.

The victim was evaluated for injuries, according to the chief.

“A few of the individuals believed to be responsible were apprehended in the vicinity of 333 Cedar St.,” Campbell said in a statement. “The stolen property was recovered.”

Campbell said Yale police are still investigating.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the university police department at 203-432-4400. Anonymous tips can be sent through the LiveSafe app.

“As you traverse campus, maintain situational awareness, and please take note of the Blue Phone locations which can be used to contact the Yale police,” Campbell told the Yale community. “The Yale police have increased patrols in the area.”