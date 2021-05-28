- By Tiziano Frateschi





Daivd Swensen's Yale University sold shares of the following stocks during the first quarter of 2021, which ended on March 31.

Zoom Video Communications

The guru closed the position in Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM), impacting the portfolio by 70.47%.





Yale University Exits Zoom, Peloton

The company, which provides a communications platform, has a market cap of $96.12 billion and an enterprise value of $91.98 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 3 out of 10. The return on equity of 40.48% return on assets of 23.46% are outperforming 93% of companies in the telecommunication services industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 40.04.





The largest guru shareholder of the company is Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.76% of outstanding shares, followed by Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.02% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.86%.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

The guru's S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) position was reduced by 84.44%, impacting the portfolio by -9.64%.

Peloton Interactive

The guru's Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) position was closed, impacting the portfolio by -5.18%.

The company operates an interactive fitness platform has a market cap of $33.59 billion and an enterprise value of $32.36 billion.

The return on equity of 11.96% return on assets of 6.04% are outperforming 86% of companies in the travel and leisure industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 1.84.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Gifford with 5.48% of outstanding shares, followed by Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.63% and Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.09%.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

The firm trimmed its position in the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) by 62.6%. The trade had an impact of -4.06% on the portfolio.

Twilio

The firm exited its position in Twilio Inc. (TWLO). The trade had an impact of -2.06% on the portfolio.

The communications-platform-as-a-service company has a market cap of $58.49 billion and an enterprise value of $54.29 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 2 out of 10. The return on equity of -9.12% and return on assets of -7.75% are underperforming 67% of companies in the interactive media industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 3.78.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include Gifford with 2.77% of outstanding shares, Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.62% and Wood with 1.58%.

Inozyme Pharma

The guru closed the position in Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY), impacting the portfolio by -1.59%.

The rare disease biopharmaceutical company has a market cap of $401.80 million and an enterprise value of $260.58 million.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 1 out of 10. The return on equity of -45.84% and return on assets of -2,647.42% are underperforming 81% of companies in the biotechnology industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 37.53 is above the industry median of 13.32.

