'Y'all just making stuff up these days.' Patrick Mahomes challenges claim regarding fiancée, brother

Just hours after the author of a viral tweet that suggested Patrick Mahomes asked his fiancée Brittany Matthews and brother Jackson Mahomes to not attend games, the radio host backtracked on his claims.

Rich Ohrnberger, a former NFL player turned radio host in San Diego, tweeted he was told that the former Texas Tech Red Raider "had a sit down" with both of them after the season, nothing that he asked them to not attend any games in the upcoming NFL season.

In a reply to that tweet, Ohrnberger suggested that "Mahomes believes that Jackson and Brittany have become a distraction, and their sideline antics are bad for his brand," adding that's how the story was told to him without providing sourcing for his information.

Brittany Matthews, right, will be part of the ownership team for a new National Women's Soccer League team in Kansas City, Kan., which was awarded a franchise Monday. Matthews is the fiancee of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

In the three hours since Ohrnberger post his first tweet, it received nearly 3,000 retweets, more than 3,100 quote tweets, and almost 24,000 favorites. The claim spread across Twitter with others sharing the tweet despite a lack of sourcing to to verify the dramatic claim.

Brittany Matthews shares Patrick Mahomes' response

Then, Mahomes tweeted.

At 3:14 p.m. Central Time, Mahomes posted, "Y’all just be making stuff up these days 😂😂😂," a tweet that was tweeted and liked by far more people on the social media platform.

Matthews quote-tweeted her fiancé's responses with a simple "Legit," too.

By 3:39 p.m., Ohrnberger reversed on the information he previously shared.

"I can’t substantiate the information that I tweeted out earlier today regarding Patrick Mahomes and his family," quote tweeting the original post. "The source I received this information from was posing as someone I trust. I will delete this tweet later today along with the original thread. Please pass this along."

As of this writing, Ohrnberger's original tweet has not been deleted.

The unfounded claim comes in the same week a Twitter video of Mahomes and Matthews at a Texas Tech basketball game Wednesday against No. 7 Baylor caused many to read into a moment courtside, causing Mahomes defending his fiancée again, tweeting "Man people are weird… love you babe @brittanylynne8 ❤️"

The two high school sweethearts are set to be married next month, according to Kansas City TV station KMBC.

