Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Insider Monkey Transcripts
·15 min read

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 14, 2023

Operator: Good morning and good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for Yalla Group Limited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After management's prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. Today's conference call is being recorded. Now, I will turn the call over to your speaker host today, Ms. Kerry Gao, IR Director for the company. Please go ahead.

Kerry Gao: Hello, everyone, and welcome to Yalla's fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings conference call. We released our earnings earlier today, and the release is now available on our IR website as well as on Newswire services. Before we continue, please note that the discussion today will contain forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provision of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. As such, our future results may be materially different from the views expressed today. Further information regarding this and other risks and uncertainties is included in our earnings release and our annual report filed with the SEC. Yalla does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Please also note that Yalla's earnings press release and this conference call include a discussion of unaudited GAAP financial measures, as well as unaudited non-GAAP financial measures. Yalla's press release contains a reconciliation of the unaudited non-GAAP measures to the unaudited most directly comparable GAAP measures. Today, you will hear from Mr. Tao Yang, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, who will provide an overview of our latest achievements and growth strategies. He will be followed by Mr. Saifi Ismail, the Company's President who will briefly review of our recent business developments. Ms. Karen Hu, our Chief Financial Officer, will then provide additional details on the company's financial results and discuss our financial outlook.

Following management's prepared remarks, we will open up the call to questions. With that said, I'll now like to turn the call over to our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Tao Yang. Please go ahead, sir.

Tao Yang: Thank you, everyone, for joining our conference call. 2022 was a challenging year. In light of the macroeconomic headwinds, Yalla firmly executed its core strategy while capably adjusting to the market dynamics, and made good progress overall. Encouragingly, we delivered year-over-year growth in revenue, underscoring the effectiveness of our quality growth strategy. We also continued to improve efficiency while maintaining the stable development of our two flagship applications, Yalla and Yalla Ludo. At the same time, we continued to invest in new products to explore untapped opportunities in the MENA region's digital markets, setting the stage for even better performance in 2023. In Q4, our revenue was US$75.1 million reaching the upper end of the guidance we provided, although, we did witness a slight downward impact on user activeness primarily due to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which diverted our users' attention to some degree.

The event's influence on our results, which should prove to be a one-time effect, was consistent with our expectations. Nevertheless, the success of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar introduced a modern and open MENA with great energy and strength to a global audience. We are seeing increasing attention and interest in opportunities related to MENA's digital transformation from enterprises and investors worldwide. Next, I'd like to share some new research from Frost and Sullivan. In their recent research report titled Online Social Networking and Gaming Industry Independent Market Research, Yalla has been recognized as the largest MENA-based online social networking and gaming company in terms of revenue in 2022. While our social networking products are already well-known throughout the region, we are thrilled to see our games rapidly gaining traction over the past few years.

This is yet another testament to our strong brand awareness and reputation, robust technical capabilities, and deep understanding of local culture. We believe that as the No. 1 MENA-based online social networking and gaming company, we are uniquely positioned to capitalize on MENA's strong digitalization trend over the next five years, unleashing massive growth potential across Yalla Group's businesses. Now, let's take a look at some recent developments of Yalla Game, our subsidiary formed to explore the mid-core and hard-core gaming business. Leveraging our industry-leading experience in online social networking and gaming in MENA, we recently launched our first internal game studio, marking an important step for Yalla Group to begin in-house development of hard-core games.

Going forward, the game development and game distribution business will constitute key strategic pillars for Yalla Game. In addition to collaborating with outstanding content providers on game distribution, in the future, it's also possible for us to gradually establish more internal game studios to build out our capabilities in the research and development of mid-core and hard-core games across a broad range of genres. More specifically, we have finished the first round of beta testing on both Merge Kingdom and our RPG game, the first two hard-core game titles we will distribute in MENA, and we have been working on product refinement to better address user feedback and improve user experience. We will soon start the second round of testing and will keep you posted on our plans for both games' official launch.

Turning now to YallaChat. We are happy to share with you that we launched official promotion on YallaChat for the first time in November 2022. In addition to acquiring traffic from general channels, we launched campaigns in our Yalla community to encourage users of our other apps to try out YallaChat. After two months of testing, we are seeing encouraging results, meeting our expectations for YallaChat's first stage of development. Notably, certain localized functions, like the Athan feature, gained great traction among users. We believe this first-stage attempt clearly demonstrates the potential of our MENA-based IM product. At the same time, we would like to reiterate that building an IM product is never easy, and we will continue to explore ways to better serve local users' needs in an IM product.

We believe YallaChat will play an important role in our long-term growth roadmap, elevating our value proposition. We will continue to refine the product by catering to MENA users' preferences and conduct further promotional campaigns in an efficient way. In short, the MENA region is developing rapidly. We are pleased to see more and more industry professionals and investors from around the world beginning to show interest in MENA, making an acceleration of the region's development possible. Meanwhile, MENA is also embracing opportunities for collaboration from around the world. As the No. 1 MENA-based online social networking and gaming company, we are strongly committed to this market and have developed a deep understanding of its unique advantages and user needs.

We continue to steadily expand our investments in research and development to explore new products and verticals, while also preparing to seize opportunities arising from the region's digital transformation. We will closely monitor market trends and upcoming prospects, and continue to leverage our deep local insights to broaden our business horizons. Once again, our vision is to build the most popular destination for online social networking and entertainment in MENA, and we remain steadfast in our pursuit of this goal. Now I will turn this call over to our President, Mr. Saifi Ismail for a closer look at our recent developments.

Saifi Ismail : Hello, everyone. Thanks for joining us today. I would like to start with a closer look at our fourth quarter operation. As we'll add our product performances. We are pleased to have concluded fiscal year 2022 on a high note, with fourth quarter total revenue of US$75.1 million landing at the high end of the company's guidance. As Tao mentioned, we saw a slight impact on our performance from the FIFA World Cup. But we believe this to be a onetime impact and it was aligned with our expectations. Our monthly active users increased 14% year-over-year, reaching 32 million Yalla Group's paying users also increased to 12.5 million demonstrating users increasing willingness to be on our platform. Our team will continue to refine our user acquisition and operational strategies to further improve operating efficiency.

Next, a brief update on our casual game portfolio, which remains an important component of our overall gaming business. Notably, Yalla Parchis recorded an outstanding performance this quarter. We boosted Parchis' monetization capabilities by rolling out new features, including more premium rights for VIP user and hosting operating event, propelling the game's revenue to US$1 million for the fourth quarter. For the rest of our casual game portfolio, including Yalla Baloot and 101 Okey Yalla, we will continue to refine these products and seek creative ways to increase market penetration. Before we move into financial, I would like to mention that we at Yalla Group were extremely honored to win 2022 Middle East Technology Excellence Award for the second year in a row.

In the Internet, Media and Entertainment category for Yalla Live, hosted by the Asian Business Review. These awards honor outstanding companies that have made exceptional contribution in pursuit of technological innovation, and revolutionary products and solutions in their respective industries in the Middle East region. We view this illustrious award as further proof of our innovation capabilities and a powerful commendation of the leading online social networking and gaming ecosystem we have created. As a company deeply rooted in MENA, we are proud to contribute to the advancement of the digital world within the region. We are also pleased to announce that Yalla was recently named Best Voice-Based Social Network UAE 2022 and Best Entertainment Platform UAE 2022 by International Business Magazine.

We are extremely proud to receive these two prestigious awards, these accolades further inspire us to realize our vision of building the most popular destination for online social networking and entertainment activities in MENA. In conclusion, while 2022 was the year of full of challenges, we successfully maintain the stable development of the company while continuing to explore new products and business. As we introduced earlier, Yalla has been recognized as the largest MENA based online social networking and gaming company. And as always, we remain dedicated to leading the industry in serving MENA users evolving needs in this field. As we witnessed more and more conversation taking place between global stakeholder and this region every day, we are firmly convinced that the next five years will be crucial in MENA's digital transformation.

With our strong business fundamentals and outstanding product portfolio across social networking and gaming. We are well positioned to capitalize on potential growth opportunities, and we look forward to delivering value to all of our stakeholders as we try to achieve our mission. With that, I will now turn the call over to our CFO, Karen who will discuss our key financial and operational results.

Karen Hu: Thank you, Saifi. Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us. We continue to focus on our quality growth strategy in 2022. For the first quarter, our revenues increased solidly by 11.2% year-over-year, to US$75.1 million amid external challenges. Thanks to our constant efforts to enhance the gamification of our projects and user engagements. Our MAUs maintained double digit growth during this quarter. Meanwhile, our paying user ratio further increase to 38.9%, up 8.9 percentage points year-over-year. Each of these metrics highlights the effectiveness of our growth strategy. Also as we firmly executed our refined operation process, we achieved healthy profitability with GAAP net margin of 22.1%. For full year 2022, we maintain a solid growth momentum with revenues up 11.2% to US$303.6 million.

We were able to maintain our operating efficiency at an outstanding level. Over the past year, the key field in which we increased our investment was R&D . In an effort to build out our product portfolio, we continuously increased our R&D spending, bringing R&D expenses up to 8.1% of total revenues for 2022 compared with 5.2% last year. Sale and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue remained relatively stable at 15.4% throughout the year, while G&A percentage of total revenues declined to 12%. As a result, our GAAP net margin for the year was 26% in 2022, compared with 30.2% last year. Looking ahead, in 2023, we will continue to pursue quality development, improve our operational efficiency, and build the Yalla ecosystem through innovation and technology advancement.

We believe our deep local insights and solid fundamentals will position as well, to navigate the market dynamics and seize future growth opportunities. As always, we are committed to creating sustainable long -term value for our stakeholders. Now I would like to walk you through our detailed financials for the fourth quarter of 2022. Our revenues were US$75.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an 11.2% increase from US$67.6 million in same period last year. The increase was primarily driven by the broadening of our user base and the enhanced monetization capability. Our average MAU use increased by 14% from 28.1 million in the fourth quarter of 21 to 32 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Now let's take a look at our costs and expenses.

Our cost of revenues was US$27.4 million in the first quarter of 2022, a 14.7% increase from US$23.9 million in same period last year, primarily due to an increase in technical service fees resulting from the expansion of our product portfolio, as well as an increase in salaries and benefits resulting from the expansion of our operation and maintenance team. Cost of revenues as a percentage of total revenues increased from 35.4% in the fourth quarter of 2021 to 36.5% in the fourth quarter of 2022. Our selling and marketing expenses were US$14.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, a 7% increase from US$13.3 million in the same period last year, primarily due to higher advertising and marketing promotion expenses led by our continued user acquisition efforts and expanding product portfolio.

Selling and marketing expenses as percentage our total revenues were 19% in the fourth quarter of 2022 decreasing from 19.7% in the same period last year. Our general and administrative expenses were US$13 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, a 60.4% increase from US$8.1 million in the same period last year, primarily due to an increase in incentive compensation. G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenues increased from 12% in the first quarter of 2021 to 17.4% in the fourth quarter of 2022. Our technology and product expenses were US$5.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, a 37.3% increase from US$3.9 million in the same period last year. This primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits for our technology and product development staff, driven by an increase in headcount for our technology and product staff to support for the development of new businesses and expansion of our new productive portfolio.

Technology and product development expenses as a percentage of total revenues increased from 5.8% in the fourth quarter of 2021 to 7.2% in the fourth quarter of 2022. As such, our operating income was US$15 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with US$18.3 million in the same period last year, excluding share-based compensation, non-GAAP operating income in the fourth quarter of 2022 was US$20.2 million. Our income tax expense was US$0.42 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with US$0.79 million in the same period last year. Moving to the bottom line, our net income was US$16.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with US$19.1 million in the same period last year, excluding share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was US$21.7 million.

Next, I would like to briefly go through our liquidity and capital resources. As of December 31, 2022, we had cash and cash equivalents of US$407.3 million, as compared with cash and cash equivalents of US$391.2 million as of September 30, 2022. This improvement demonstrates our ongoing commitment to refining Yalla Group's operations. On May 21, 2021, we announced the 2021 share repurchase program. As of December 31, 2022, we have repurchased 2,302,141 American Depository shares representing 2,302,141 Class A ordinary shares from the open market with cash for an aggregate amount of approximately US$27 million. The aggregate value of ADSs and/or Class A ordinary shares that may yet be repurchased under the share repurchase program was US$123 million as of December 31, 2022.

For the interest of time, please refer to our earnings press release for the further details of our 2022 full year financial results. Moving to our outlook for the first quarter of 2023. Taking the seasonal impact of Ramadan fasting period into consideration, which will take place across MENA between March 22 and April 20 this year, we expect our revenues to be between US$68 million and US$75 million. The above outlook look is based on current market conditions and reflects the company's management's current and preliminary estimates of market and operation conditions and customer demand, which are all subject to change. This concludes our prepared remarks for today. Operator, we are ready to take questions.

See also 15 Dividend Zombies and Kings With Longest Dividend Payouts and 14 Best American Dividend Stocks to Buy Now.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.

Recommended Stories

  • Here are all the banks getting crushed right now—and what to do if your money is there

    “Consumers need to separate falling stock prices and volatile trading from their actual deposits in the bank,” explained Mark Neuman, financial advisor and CIO of Constrained Capital.

  • Top Cathie Wood Stock Poised for Explosive Upside: Key Level to Watch

    This e-commerce giant that has risen more than 90% off the bear market lows, and its run may be just getting started.

  • ‘Buy the Dip in Bank Stocks,’ Goldman Sachs Says. Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    Last week ended with the worst day for bank stocks since the financial crisis of 2008. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the country’s 16th largest banking firm and the lender of first resort for the start-ups of California’s tech world, has sparked fears of a larger bank run, or even a repeat of the systemic financial troubles. That’s the worst-case worries – but according to Goldman Sachs’ chief credit strategist, Lotfi Karoui, these fears may be overblown. “We think the risk of contagion f

  • Investor who called Lehman collapse predicts the next big US bank failure

    Robert Kiyosaki, who originally forecasted the Lehman 2008 crisis, predicts the next bank to collapse in the Silicon Valley Bank contagion will be Credit Suisse.

  • Jeff Bezos, George Soros, Mark Cuban, and Ray Dalio All Have One Thing in Common: They're Making a Big Bet on This Industry

    When billionaires jump on the same trend, it’s important for investors to take notice. The pieces often don’t come together immediately, but these investors have millions of dollars in resources dedicated to getting the most up-to-date information as quickly as possible. They might see trends months in advance that others might not notice until it’s too late. Hedge fund manager George Soros is a polarizing figure, but you’d be foolish not to take notice of some of his investing trends. The Soros

  • SVB Collapse Has Extreme Consequences For These Companies

    Insured deposits cover anything under $250,000 -- but some companies had much more than that in SVB accounts. "The FDIC will pay uninsured depositors an advance dividend within the next week," the statement also assured. Roku said in a filing that 26% of its company's money, approximately $487 million, was held by SVB.

  • I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are the 6 Investments Everyone Should Make During an Economic Downturn

    With inflation high and the market flailing, it can be challenging to figure out the best things to do with your money. "During economic downturns, it can be tempting to sell off your investment and...

  • Moody’s Puts First Republic, Five US Banks on Downgrade Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- Moody’s Investors Service placed First Republic Bank and five other US lenders on review for downgrade, the latest sign of concern over the health of regional financial firms following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Marke

  • Three U.S. Banks Down. One More in Focus. Does It End Here?

    Silvergate, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank collapsed in the same week. All eyes are now on First Republic Bank.

  • HSBC acquires Silicon Valley Bank UK in last-minute deal, says all depositors’ money is safe

    HSBC UK is acquiring Silicon Valley Bank UK for a symbolic £1. The deal comes after a tense weekend of frantic negotiations by the U.K. government, regulators and a suite of other potential suitors in the wake of the U.K. business, a subsidiary of the troubled U.S. entity, entering insolvency procedures on Friday. The deal is a massive relief to the U.K. technology sector, which was highly exposed to the collapse of both SVB and its U.K. arm.

  • These 2 Dividend Stocks Will Double Their Payouts in 2023

    Dividend growth stocks can make for great long-term investments. It sounds impressive, but remember that, in many cases, these consistent raisers often only increase their dividend payments at nominal rates for the sake of keeping their streaks going. Two of these companies -- Wendy's (NASDAQ: WEN) and Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) -- plan to double their current payouts.

  • Charles Schwab, Snagged Into Banking Mess, Could Be a Bargain

    As fear ripples through the banking industry, Charles Schwab was swept into the mess last week and continued to sink Monday. The stock is now down around 30% for the past few days and around 35% for the year, over concerns of mark-to-market losses on its held-to-maturity bond portfolio. Schwab has faced a steady flight of cash from accounts in search of higher returns in money markets and other instruments, which it calls cash sorting.

  • This 14.5%-Yielding ETF Pays Huge Monthly Dividends, but There Are Risks to Consider

    With inflation at 6.4%, many investors are looking for investments that can beat the rate of inflation. The Global X Super Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) not only helps investors beat inflation, but it more than doubles it with a massive dividend yield of 14.5%. SDIV also holds additional appeal to income-seeking investors because, unlike many other dividend stocks and ETFs, which pay dividends quarterly, this ETF pays a dividend each month. However, there are also some potential drawbacks that in

  • Beware Of These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks In 2023

    Everyone loves a high dividend yield stock when it's paying out loads of cash, but nobody loves it when their quarterly financial rewards suddenly start to get a bit stingier without warning. In that vein, there are two passive income investments that are too risky to approach right now despite their ludicrously juicy yields. With an outrageously high forward dividend yield above 15.7%, even savvy investors are likely to at least take a closer look at AFC Gamma (NASDAQ: AFCG).

  • Charles Schwab Goes on Sale Amid Bank Selloff

    The financial services giant could face earnings pressure, but its risk remains low

  • Roblox Is Being Handed $150 Million By Government After Bank Collapse, Money Isn't Real

    A classic bank run caused Silicon Valley Bank to become the second-largest bank collapse in history. Now the Federal Reserve is promising a bailout for all of its customers, which includes everyone from small startups to major tech industry players. Roblox, the social media platform where millions of kids play potato versions of blockbuster video games, is one of them.

  • Boeing Deal for Jets From Saudi Arabia Is Bigger Than First Imagined

    Two Saudi Arabian airlines are on the verge of buying 80 Dreamliner jets from Boeing, according to The Wall Street Journal.

  • Bank of America Has Biggest Losses in Bond Portfolio Among Peers

    The bank was sitting on an unreallized loss of nearly $109 billion in a large bond portfolio at the end of 2022

  • 3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades of Passive Income

    These healthcare-focused businesses should be able to raise their quarterly payouts for many years to come.

  • Suze Orman Says You Won't Lose Everything in a Stock Market Crash if You Do This

    It's fair to say that 2022 was a tough year for stock market investors. The good news, though, is that there's a simple step you can take to reduce the chances of losing a lot of money in a stock market crash. In a recent podcast episode, Orman addressed concerns about a stock market crash and told listeners that one of the most important things to do as an investor is make sure your holdings are diversified across the board.