Yalo Wins Top 25 Small Business Award

ATLANTA, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning, creative agency Digital Yalo named a Top 25 Small Business by The Cobb Chamber of Commerce for the 2nd year in a row. Cobb County is a growth county in Atlanta, where Yalo is a Chairman's Circle member of the Chamber of Commerce.

(PRNewsfoto/Digital Yalo) More

Established in 1982, the Small Business of the Year awards honor the important role that small businesses play in the Cobb community and the economy. The 25 small businesses are recognized as the exceptional companies that keep Cobb influential and thriving.

"Yalo remains a constant is our community," said Wayne Dodd, a Board Member of the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce. Dodd is also District Director at US Congressman Barry Loudermilk. "They are a walking example of what this award represents."

The judges select businesses based on growth and performance, business challenges, unique and innovative approaches, community involvement and contribution, company culture and employee relations.

"In a time of uncertainty for so many businesses, this award holds a heavier meaning for us," adds Yalo CEO Arnold Huffman. "I am incredibly proud of the dedication that our team has to their work and our company in spite of the additional challenges we all continue to navigate."

An overall winner will be selected among the Top 25 and announced on August 10th at the Small Business of the Year Marquee Monday event at the Coca-Cola Roxy. This winner is determined by a panel of independent judges through a comprehensive selection process, including applications and site visits.

About Yalo

Since 2013, Yalo has been transforming brands by injecting soul and passion into their digital presence. We are a full-service agency that draws from film, art, music, and sports to create unique customer experiences. Our team of strategists, creatives, technologists and account executives has the chops to develop the best solutions for our clients and their customers across a variety of traditional and new media formats and platforms. Yalo is based in Atlanta, Ga. and Cleveland, Oh., with outposts everywhere you are.

Contact:

Arnold Huffman, CEO, Yalo

ahuffman@digitalyalo.com | 216.533.5840

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yalo-wins-top-25-small-business-award-301087929.html

SOURCE Digital Yalo