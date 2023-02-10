Yamada Green Resources Second Quarter 2023 Earnings: CN¥0.005 loss per share (vs CN¥0.001 profit in 2Q 2022)

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Yamada Green Resources (SGX:BJV) Second Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: CN¥10.3m (down 42% from 2Q 2022).

  • Net loss: CN¥873.0k (down from CN¥198.0k profit in 2Q 2022).

  • CN¥0.005 loss per share (down from CN¥0.001 profit in 2Q 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Yamada Green Resources' share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Yamada Green Resources you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

