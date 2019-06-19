Yamamoto extends scoreless streak as Marlins handle Cardinals

In just his second major league appearance, Jordan Yamamoto extended his scoreless streak to 14 innings, leading the Miami Marlins to a 6-0 win over the host St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.

Yamamoto (2-0) allowed just two hits and two walks in seven innings, striking out seven and keeping his ERA at 0.00.

Starlin Castro and Brian Anderson hit home runs to lead Miami's offense. Castro's solo shot was his fifth homer of the season. Anderson's two-run blast was his eighth homer of the year.

But the big story was Yamamoto, who also beat the Cardinals last Wednesday. He is the first Marlins pitcher ever to beat the same team twice in one week.

On Tuesday, Yamamoto threw just 33 fastballs but 66 breaking pitches. He struck out three batters on his slider, two on his fastball and one each on his curve and changeup.

Yamamoto set the Marlins record for most consecutive scoreless innings to start a major league career with 14. The previous record was 10, set by Josh Beckett in 2001.

Jack Flaherty (4-4) took the loss, allowing four hits, one walk and three runs, striking out eight over seven innings.

Miami opened the scoring in the fifth. Castro, batting leadoff, got a 1-0 slider and pulled a hard liner to left, stopping at second because he wasn't sure it went over the fence. The umpires, though, immediately waved him around the bases.

Castro's homer, which had an exit velocity of 105.6 mph, ended Miami's scoring drought at 18 innings.

The Marlins extended their lead to 3-0 in the seventh. Garrett Cooper hit a leadoff double, extending his hit streak to 11 games, and Anderson followed by reaching out and pulling a home run down the left field line. He hit a 1-2 slider from Flaherty.

Miami went up 6-0 in the eighth. The biggest blows were Miguel Rojas' RBI double and Cooper's run-scoring single.

Marlins reliever Sergio Romo entered the game with two outs and the bases loaded in the eighth, getting Paul Goldschmidt to pop out. Romo then pitched a scoreless ninth to end the game.

