Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) was hugely outperforming rival Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC) until mid-2018 before it started losing ground rapidly, so much so that both stocks are now among the worst performing mid-cap gold mining stocks for 2018 with similar 25% drops in value each. Investors in Yamana, though, would've been deeper in the red had the stock not gained nearly 11% in December.

That raises the question: Is this a dead cat bounce or is Yamana Gold a buy now? While rising gold prices can largely be credited for the recent recovery in Yamana shares, there's a fair chance rewards could outweigh risks in 2019 and beyond and drive the stock higher. Here's why.

Why Yamana Gold's production rose but profits didn't in 2018

2018 was a significant year for Yamana as it successfully brought its seventh mine, Cerro Moro in Argentina, on line. Thanks largely to a first full quarter of production from Cerro Moro in Q3, Yamana's total gold production from existing mines (excluding Gualcamayo that it recently sold off) jumped 10% to 670,426 ounces during the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2018. Even better, Yamana's byproduct all-in-sustaining cost (AISC) per ounce produced dropped to $712 per ounce of gold from $758 per ounce during the period. Yamana also recently upgraded its fiscal 2018 gold production guidance by 20,000 ounces to 920,000. Comparatively, rivals like Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC) are struggling with declining production and rising costs.

Gold bars stacked against each other. More

Image source: Getty Images.

That incremental production failed to show up on Yamana's bottom line, though, for a couple of reasons. First, Yamana had a lower quantity of consolidated gold to sell this year in the absence of contribution from its subsidiary, Brio Gold, which it spun off in 2017.

Second, impairment charges on the sale of Brio Gold and Gualcamayo and other one-time items wiped out nearly $309 million, or $0.33 per share, from Yamana's profits during the nine-month period, resulting in a steep loss of $229.1 million. That's one big reason why investors haven't been happy with Yamana and sent the stock tumbling.

Some investors are also worried about the humongous total debt worth $1.78 billion that Yamana carried as of Sept. 30, 2018. The bulk of the debt, however, is long term, and the nearest maturing fixed-rate debt, worth $84 million, isn't due for payment before 2020.

By then, Yamana's gold equivalent ounce production is expected to have grown at a compound annual rate of 8.8% to hit 1.15 million ounces in fiscal 2020, bringing down its costs as well. Moreover, with major expansion projects behind it, Yamana should have more cash flows in hand to service debt or even pay dividends in 2019 and beyond. Just so you know, Yamana continues to generate strong operating cash flows.

AUY Cash from Operations (TTM) Chart More