What is Yammer? Everything to know about Microsoft's exclusive social network for businesses

Dave Johnson
·3 min read
coworkers collaborating in office space
Yammer can help you and your coworkers collaborate on projects and stay connected. Ezra Bailey/Getty Images

Yammer is a social-networking platform designed for communication and collaboration within organizations.

Originally launched in 2008 and purchased by Microsoft in 2012, Yammer is now a part of the Microsoft 365 enterprise suite.

Because Yammer is a closed platform - only employees within a corporate domain have access - it's available exclusively to business users who are part of a Microsoft 365 Enterprise plan.

What Yammer does

Yammer is often described as Facebook for businesses. It's available via a browser or as a stand-alone mobile app, and has features common to social networks.

There's a news feed, for example, which surfaces the latest posts made by coworkers and departments within the company. There are Groups which allow employees to follow specific topics within the company and post comments and questions for rapid feedback. There's also an instant messaging tool to directly communicate with colleagues.

What is Yammer 1
Yammer will be familiar to anyone who has used Facebook or similar social media platforms. Microsoft

The Advantages of Yammer

Here are some of the ways Yammer can be used:

  • An organization can use Yammer to deliver news, announcements, policies, and procedures directly to employees.

  • Employees can get answers to questions by querying Yammer groups without knowing exactly whom to ask.

  • Yammer integrates with other Microsoft 365 tools. Yammer feeds can be added to SharePoint pages, for example. It also works with Salesforce, enabling organizations to deliver Salesforce CRM activity to Yammer in real time. That's just scratching the surface; Yammer can also be accessed from within Microsoft Teams and a range of other apps where employees need to find and use it.

  • Managers and employees can celebrate successes and recognize accomplishments in a Facebook-like environment.

  • Media (including photos and videos) can be shared with colleagues and groups.

  • Yammer allows organizations to conduct polls and surveys.

How to get Yammer

Yammer is available as a part of any of the Microsoft 365 enterprise plans (except for Microsoft 365 Apps for enterprise).

Office 365 E1 is available for $8 per user per month. Depending on the features your organization requires, you can also choose Office 365 E3 ($20 per user per month) or Office 365 E5 ($35 per user per month).

What is Microsoft 365? Here's what you need to know about the subscription service to Word, Excel, and other Microsoft programsWhat is Microsoft Authenticator? Here's what you need to know about the two-factor authentication app that can secure your online accountsWhat is Microsoft Teams? Here's what you need to know about the workplace communication toolWhat is Microsoft Exchange? Here's what you need to know about the business-oriented email server

