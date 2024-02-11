Yancey Co. man charged in connection to shooting that seriously injured 15-year-old

YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – A Yancey County man was arrested and charged after a shooting that injured a teenager Sunday.

According to a social media post by the Yancey County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred at a swinging bridge on Highway 197 North in the Green Mountain area.

“A group of juveniles was visiting the area when a verbal and physical altercation ensued regarding parking on private property, initiated by a resident living in the area,” the sheriff’s office stated.

Leonard Anthony Widawksi reportedly heard the altercation taking place and intervened, firing a single shot. A 15-year-old male was struck by the gunshot.

The teenager was flown to Memorial Mission Hospital. As of 2:08 p.m., the teenager was in critical but stable condition, the sheriff’s office reported. Widawski was taken into custody and charged with assault with a deadly weapon resulting in serious injury after an investigation by the sheriff’s office and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations.

According to the sheriff’s office, Widawski was released after posting a $75,000 bond.

