Yancey County Sheriff: 3 victims and shooter dead; SBI investigating

The Yancey County Sheriff's Office reports that three people are dead, as well as a shooter.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 1, deputies were dispatched to reports of gunshots in a home, according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff's Office. Dispatch advised deputies en route that someone in the home had been shot.

"After the deputies arrival more shots were fired," the post says. "The suspect was shot by Deputies during the incident. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. When deputies were able to get inside the residence, they found three people deceased."

No deputies were injured.

Sheriff Shane Hilliard called in the SBI to assist in the investigation, the post says.

Few details were offered in the social media post — including the names of the victims and shooter, as well as where the incident happened — and a call from the Citizen Times was not returned on Aug. 2.

An investigation is ongoing. More information "may be released at a later time," the post says.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

