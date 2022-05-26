Yanez Sanford is fighting for his life. He pleaded not guilty Thursday to a capital murder charge.

Yanez C. Sanford pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges that include capital murder linked to a triple homicide committed in August 2016 at this apartment complete in southwest Topeka.

Yanez C. Sanford pleaded not guilty Thursday in Shawnee County District Court to charges that could lead to execution by lethal injection if he is convicted.

Sanford, 39, entered the plea to each of nine charges, including capital murder linked to the 2016 killing of a man, a woman and an unborn child at Fairlawn Greens Apartments, immediately south of Topeka West High School at 5235 S.W. 20th Terrace.

Sanford also waived his right to a speedy trial.

DA Mike Kagay has 30 days to decide whether to seek death penalty

Kansas law now gives District Attorney Mike Kagay's office 30 days in which it may provide formal notice to Sanford that it will seek the death penalty. If it does not provide such notice in that time period, the death penalty will no longer be an option.

Legal proceedings leading up to Sanford's trial will take considerably longer if prosecutors seek the death penalty, an attorney representing Sanford told District Judge Bill Ossmann on Thursday.

The trial will likely begin in the spring 2023 if Kagay doesn't seek the death penalty and in the spring of 2024 if he does, said Peter Conley, a member of the Kansas Death Penalty Defense Unit.

Ossmann scheduled the case to appear on a scheduling docket at 2:30 p.m. June 30. He said that hearing will be aimed at figuring out "what our next step is going to be."

Ossmann during a preliminary hearing in March found probable cause existed to bind Sanford, 39, over for trial on nine charges linked to a triple homicide committed in August 2016 in southwest Topeka.

Defendant accused of killing man, pregnant woman

Kagay alleges Sanford fatally shot Dominique Ray, 23; Camrah Trotter, 20, who was pregnant in her third trimester; and Trotter’s unborn daughter, who was to have been named Ariyah Trotter.

Evidence showed Camrah Trotter had also been raped, Kagay said.

Sanford was arrested in September 2020 in connection with the killings.

He faces charges of three counts of premeditated first-degree murder and one count each of capital murder, attempted first-degree murder, rape, kidnapping, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated burglary.

Execution by lethal injection is among potential penalties for anyone convicted of capital murder in Kansas.

Kansas law allows for capital murder charges to be filed in a limited number of circumstances, two of which apply to Sanford's case.

Those are if multiple homicides occur within the same course of conduct and if a homicide victim was sexually assaulted.

Kagay and Brett Watson, chief deputy district attorney for Shawnee County, represented the prosecution at Thursday's hearing.

Sanford was accompanied by Conley, Mark Manna and Danielle Hamilton Slate, all of the Kansas Death Penalty Defense Unit.

