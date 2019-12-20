Andrew Yang: 'If we had a freedom dividend, I would not be the only candidate of color on the stage'

Businessman Andrew Yang gave a shoutout to fellow 2020 Democratic Presidential candidates U.S. Sens. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., who dropped out of the presidential race, and Cory Booker D-N.J., who failed to qualify, during the Democratic debate in Los Angeles on Thursday.

“It is both an honor and disappointment to be the lone candidate of color on the stage tonight,” Yang said.

And although Yang mentioned Harris and Booker, social media users were quick to note that he did not mention Julian Castro, who, like Booker, also failed to qualify for the debate but remains a candidate.

Citing statistics on economic disparities in black and Latino communities, Yang argued that a reason candidates of color were struggling to stay in the race is a lack of disposable income among voters. If people had more disposable income, he argued, then they could contribute more to the campaigns of candidates of color.

“I guarantee if we had a freedom dividend of $1000 a month, I would not be the only candidate of color on the stage tonight,” he said.

Sen. Bernie Sanders was asked to follow-up on a question about lack of diversity on the debate stage, but said he wanted to talk about climate change instead.

“Senator, with all due respect, this question is about race. Can you answer the question that was asked?” moderator Amna Nawaz said.

Sanders said he believes climate change will hit people of color the hardest and their communities should be represented in policy discussions – including on the debate stage.

“We need an economy that focuses on the needs of oppressed, exploited people, and that is the African American community,” he said.

