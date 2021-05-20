Yangarra Resources Stock Is Believed To Be Modestly Overvalued

By GF Value

The stock of Yangarra Resources (OTCPK:YGRAF, 30-year Financials) appears to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $0.91 per share and the market cap of $77.8 million, Yangarra Resources stock shows every sign of being modestly overvalued. GF Value for Yangarra Resources is shown in the chart below.


Because Yangarra Resources is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 2.6% over the past five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Yangarra Resources has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.00, which which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. The overall financial strength of Yangarra Resources is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Yangarra Resources is poor. This is the debt and cash of Yangarra Resources over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Yangarra Resources has been profitable 8 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $67 million and earnings of $0.104 a share. Its operating margin of 35.15% better than 90% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Yangarra Resources's profitability as strong. This is the revenue and net income of Yangarra Resources over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Yangarra Resources is 2.6%, which ranks better than 66% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -2.5%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Oil & Gas industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Yangarra Resources's ROIC was 3.73, while its WACC came in at 9.26. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Yangarra Resources is shown below:

In conclusion, the stock of Yangarra Resources (OTCPK:YGRAF, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. To learn more about Yangarra Resources stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

