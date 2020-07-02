Yangnong Honored for Contribution during COVID-19 Pandemic

- Yangnong Group, a subsidiary of Sinochem International, has been given the title of "Outstanding Organization for Supporting the Prevention and Control of Covid-19" by CPCIF.

SHANGHAI, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 29, China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation hosted a video conference to honor 25 Chinese petrochemistry companies and 20 outstanding individuals for their proactive efforts in fighting against COVID-19. Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group ("Yangnong") received the accolade in recognition of its special contribution to the production of urgent medical supplies.

Headquartered in Yangzhou, China, Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group is a subsidiary of Sinochem International, with factories based in a number of cities across China.

During the epidemic, Yangnong had been running at full speed to produce the sodium hypochlorite, the chemical material used for producing disinfectant. From February 7 to 14, the Group donated 75 tons of sodium hypochlorite in batches to the first responders of COVID-19 in Wuhan. To date, Yangnong has donated 130 tons of sodium hypochlorite to about 300 companies and organizations. In addition, it has also supplied more than 10,000 tons of sodium hypochlorite to cities across China to alleviate the shortage of cleaning and disinfection chemicals for COVID-19.

The efforts of Yangnong Group in helping the nation tackle the pandemic have been acknowledged by the State Council of China early this year. In March 2020, it was among the first batch to be incorporated in the list of the key enterprises under the government business protection scheme and received an appreciation letter from the Medical Supplies Team of China's Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Sinochem International has been coordinating with its subsidiaries to help domestic and overseas communities in preventing and controlling the spread of the virus. Aside from ensuring sufficient supplies of sodium hypochlorite, subsidiaries of Sinochem International have also donated medical protective equipment to the anti-epidemic centers in Hubei and Jiangsu. From May this year, ELIX Polymers, a manufacturer of ABS and a member of Sinochem International in Europe, has also donated ABS products to medical equipment manufacturers in Spain, ensuring the local 3D printing facilities have sufficient supplies of raw material to produce masks for medical institutions.

