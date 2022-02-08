Yango Downgraded as Payment Delay Discussed: Evergrande Update

(Bloomberg) -- Yango Group Co. returned to the spotlight after a domestic credit rating firm downgraded the property developer, while holders of one of its dollar bonds are meeting Tuesday to discuss a revised proposal to delay coupon payment.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Elsewhere, investment arms of Chinese local governments became major purchasers of land for property development last month, highlighting the financial strain on the real-estate sector and renewing concerns about repayment risks among these off-balance sheet state borrowers.

Chinese junk dollar bonds fell as much as 1 cent on Tuesday morning, with developer Logan Group Co. again among the weakest performers. The market is on pace for a third day of declines, according to a Bloomberg index.

Key Developments:

Yango Bondholders to Meet Tuesday to Discuss Payment Extension

Chinese Developer Fantasia Jan. Property Sales Fall 78% Y/y

Yango Group Cut to BBB by Golden Credit, Outlook Negative

Seazen Holdings Unit Plans Early Redemption of Dollar Bond

More Chinese Local Entities Buy Land as Developers Retreat

Yida China Seeks Bond Payment Extension (10:08 a.m. HK)

Yida China Holdings Ltd. is seeking waivers for events of default and other consequential breaches under its 12% senior notes due 2022 after it failed to make principal and interest payments, the company said in an exchange filing Monday.

The company also proposed amendments including extending the maturity date of the notes to April 30, 2025 from March 27, 2022, rescheduling repayment of the outstanding principal to 2025, changing the interest rate of notes to 6.0% per annum and amending coupon payment dates.

Shimao’s Hui Reportedly in Talks to Sell H.K. Project Stake (9:49 a.m. HK)

Story continues

Shimao Group Holdings Ltd.’s Chairman Hui Wing Mau is in talks to sell part of his stake in a luxury development project owned by the company in Hong Kong, IFeng.com reported Monday, without saying where it got the information.

The discussions follow Hui’s plan to sell a 40% stake in another luxury project in the city to a joint venture for HK$1.05 billion ($135 million) as disclosed in a Jan. 28 filing.

Yango Bondholders to Meet to Discuss Payment Extension (9:29 a.m. HK)

Bondholders of Yango Group will hold a meeting Tuesday to discuss a revised proposal to extend coupon payment of the property developer’s 6.92% yuan bond due 2025, according to a statement on Chinamoney.com.cn.

The investors earlier rejected a plan to push back the interest payment which was originally due on Jan. 29.

Fantasia Jan. Property Sales Fall 78% Y/y (7:50 a.m. HK)

Fantasia Holdings Group Co.’s January property sales totaled 510 million yuan, down from around 2.29 billion yuan a year ago, the developer said in an exchange filing late Monday.

Yango Group Cut to BBB by Golden Credit (7:39 a.m. HK)

Golden Credit Rating International Co. cut Yango Group Co Ltd.’s rating to BBB from AA, citing a preliminary net loss for 2021 announced by the company and missed bond repayment due last month, according to a Yango statement.

Yango said six of its bonds listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange will halt trading for one day on Tuesday.

Seazen Holdings Unit Plans Early Dollar Bond Redemption (7:35 a.m. HK)

New Metro Global Ltd., an offshore unit of Seazen Holdings Co., plans to make early redemption of a $200 million 7.5% dollar bond due March 20, according to an exchange filing.

Bondholders can submit applications for the redemption from Feb. 7, said the company, adding that the decision was made based on confidence in its own development.

More Chinese Local Entities Buy Land as Developers Retreat (7:33 a.m. HK)

Chinese local government financing vehicles were major buyers of land for real estate development in January while property firms retreated during the industry’s cash crunch.

Of the top 20 purchasers of land by yuan amount sold by local authorities last month, 10 were LGFVs, up from just three a year earlier, according to Bloomberg calculations based on figures from data provider China Index Holdings.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.