Yango Downgraded as Payment Delay Discussed: Evergrande Update

Shen Hong
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Yango Group Co. returned to the spotlight after a domestic credit rating firm downgraded the property developer, while holders of one of its dollar bonds are meeting Tuesday to discuss a revised proposal to delay coupon payment.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Elsewhere, investment arms of Chinese local governments became major purchasers of land for property development last month, highlighting the financial strain on the real-estate sector and renewing concerns about repayment risks among these off-balance sheet state borrowers.

Chinese junk dollar bonds fell as much as 1 cent on Tuesday morning, with developer Logan Group Co. again among the weakest performers. The market is on pace for a third day of declines, according to a Bloomberg index.

Key Developments:

  • Yango Bondholders to Meet Tuesday to Discuss Payment Extension

  • Chinese Developer Fantasia Jan. Property Sales Fall 78% Y/y

  • Yango Group Cut to BBB by Golden Credit, Outlook Negative

  • Seazen Holdings Unit Plans Early Redemption of Dollar Bond

  • More Chinese Local Entities Buy Land as Developers Retreat

Yida China Seeks Bond Payment Extension (10:08 a.m. HK)

Yida China Holdings Ltd. is seeking waivers for events of default and other consequential breaches under its 12% senior notes due 2022 after it failed to make principal and interest payments, the company said in an exchange filing Monday.

The company also proposed amendments including extending the maturity date of the notes to April 30, 2025 from March 27, 2022, rescheduling repayment of the outstanding principal to 2025, changing the interest rate of notes to 6.0% per annum and amending coupon payment dates.

Shimao’s Hui Reportedly in Talks to Sell H.K. Project Stake (9:49 a.m. HK)

Shimao Group Holdings Ltd.’s Chairman Hui Wing Mau is in talks to sell part of his stake in a luxury development project owned by the company in Hong Kong, IFeng.com reported Monday, without saying where it got the information.

The discussions follow Hui’s plan to sell a 40% stake in another luxury project in the city to a joint venture for HK$1.05 billion ($135 million) as disclosed in a Jan. 28 filing.

Yango Bondholders to Meet to Discuss Payment Extension (9:29 a.m. HK)

Bondholders of Yango Group will hold a meeting Tuesday to discuss a revised proposal to extend coupon payment of the property developer’s 6.92% yuan bond due 2025, according to a statement on Chinamoney.com.cn.

The investors earlier rejected a plan to push back the interest payment which was originally due on Jan. 29.

Fantasia Jan. Property Sales Fall 78% Y/y (7:50 a.m. HK)

Fantasia Holdings Group Co.’s January property sales totaled 510 million yuan, down from around 2.29 billion yuan a year ago, the developer said in an exchange filing late Monday.

Yango Group Cut to BBB by Golden Credit (7:39 a.m. HK)

Golden Credit Rating International Co. cut Yango Group Co Ltd.’s rating to BBB from AA, citing a preliminary net loss for 2021 announced by the company and missed bond repayment due last month, according to a Yango statement.

Yango said six of its bonds listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange will halt trading for one day on Tuesday.

Seazen Holdings Unit Plans Early Dollar Bond Redemption (7:35 a.m. HK)

New Metro Global Ltd., an offshore unit of Seazen Holdings Co., plans to make early redemption of a $200 million 7.5% dollar bond due March 20, according to an exchange filing.

Bondholders can submit applications for the redemption from Feb. 7, said the company, adding that the decision was made based on confidence in its own development.

More Chinese Local Entities Buy Land as Developers Retreat (7:33 a.m. HK)

Chinese local government financing vehicles were major buyers of land for real estate development in January while property firms retreated during the industry’s cash crunch.

Of the top 20 purchasers of land by yuan amount sold by local authorities last month, 10 were LGFVs, up from just three a year earlier, according to Bloomberg calculations based on figures from data provider China Index Holdings.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • New CEOs for Taylor Wimpey and Pets at Home: The London Rush

    (Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning:Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActTech Drags Stocks Lower; Treasury Yields Rise: Markets WrapAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyTaylor Wimpey Plc: The housebuilder named its current Group Operations Director Jennie Daly as

  • Senator Ted Cruz Buys Bitcoin Dip, Following ‘Increasing’ Crypto Support

    The Republican Senator purchased between $15,001 to $50,000 worth of Bitcoin, at the time when the crypto was tumbling, using brokerage River Financial.

  • Best China ETFs for Q2 2022

    China exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offer a way for investors to geographically diversify their portfolios by owning stakes in a basket of companies based in the world’s second-largest economy. Despite the large number of state-owned Chinese enterprises, there are still many companies there whose shares are publicly traded, including Tencent Holdings Ltd.

  • Oil slips from 7-year highs ahead of more U.S.-Iran talks

    Oil prices eased on Tuesday morning ahead of the resumption of indirect talks between the United States and Iran which may revive a nuclear deal that could lead to the removal of sanctions on Iranian oil sales, increasing global supplies. Both oil contracts have touched recent seven-year tops, supported by strong global demand, ongoing tensions in Eastern Europe and potential supply disruptions due to cold U.S. weather conditions. The talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which are taking place in Vienna, will resume on Tuesday after a 10-day pause.

  • Apple Buys Startup That Makes Music With Artificial Intelligence

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. acquired a startup called AI Music that uses artificial intelligence to generate tailor-made music, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, adding technology that could be used across its slate of audio offerings.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pu

  • Kohl's board must be sent packing, hints activist investor

    Out with the old and entrenched board members at struggling Kohl's, in with the new and open-minded.

  • EV battery giant LG Energy Solution sees sales up 8% in 2022

    Battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd (LGES) said on Tuesday it aims to boost sales by about 8% in 2022, seeing a pick-up in market conditions for electric vehicle (EV) batteries as a global chip shortage likely eases later in the year. The newly listed South Korean firm, which accounts for a fifth of the global EV battery market, swung to profit in the October-December quarter, even as the chip shortage affecting automakers led to weaker than expected demand for batteries. LGES, which became South Korea's second-largest listed firm last month in the country's biggest ever IPO, posted an operating profit of 76 billion won ($63.5 million) for the fourth quarter, it said in its maiden earnings report.

  • Why Bitcoin accounting rules make it better to invest in 'a stack of comic books'

    Bitcoin's recent slump has made the strategy of putting crypto on balance sheets riskier.

  • Asian stocks, euro hold steady ahead of U.S. inflation data

    Asian equities consolidated recent gains as investors' sentiment improved amid strong results by U.S. companies, helping stocks recover from the worst start to the year since 2016, while a resurgent euro paused ahead of U.S inflation data. Markets are still alert for rate increases in both the euro zone and the United States after the European Central Bank last week was considered to have adopted a more hawkish tone. Euro zone yields rose sharply on Monday with Italian bond prices underperforming their peers.

  • 15 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 15 blue chip dividend stocks with over 4% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield. To create a solid portfolio that offers an effective hedge against inflation, whilst offering a continuous stream of […]

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Set to Beat Earnings This Week

    We’re well into earnings season, and so far, investors should be gratified by the results. Cumulatively, some 56% of the S&P 500 companies have reported so far; of those, 79% have beaten earnings estimates. Overall, earnings are up 45% in the past 12 months, and this is the fourth quarter in a row with sequential gains of 25% or more. While the earnings season has been solid, there is one cautionary note – the immediate comparison is to 2020, when the COVID pandemic had a negative impact on a wi

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    Oversold stocks are what their name implies: stocks that have traded lower than they should, based on their fundamentals. It’s a subjective measure, of course; after all, for every seller, there’s a buyer. The key to success in buying into an oversold stock is recognizing when it’s getting near the bottom. These stocks typically make a comeback, even if they take their time about it. But once they do bounce, the potential for strong gains is very real. We can check with Wall Street’s stock analy

  • Alphabet Stock Just Split – What Does That Mean & How Does It Affect Your Investments?

    When Alphabet stock split earlier this month, many investors saw their net worth rise rapidly. The 20-for-1 stock split meant that each share of Alphabet, Google's parent company, was now worth 20...

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in February

    Riding the Oracle of Omaha's coattails has been a successful investing strategy for over five decades.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks are showing signs of life, and that's great news for Cathie Wood's Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Ark Invest publishes its transactions daily, so what did Wood -- Ark Invest's CEO, co-founder, and ace stock-picker -- add to her portfolios on Friday? Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA), Velo3D (NYSE: VLD), and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) are some of her new purchases, adding to earlier positions in those stocks.

  • 4 Ways to Grow $100,000 into $1 Million for Retirement Savings

    Once you've got a decent chunk of money, compounding does much of the hard work to help your nest egg grow. It's large enough that compounding can actually add significant amounts to your balance, while being small enough to potentially reach it fairly early in your career. With that in mind, these four ways to grow $100,000 into $1 million for your retirement savings can help you get through that time period where compounding really starts to do the hard work on your behalf.

  • Amazon Prime Memberships Will Soon Cost $139 a Year. Here Are 5 Ways to Get a Discount

    An Amazon Prime membership will soon cost more. Here are some ways to save money on the cost of a membership.

  • Have $3,000? Buying These 3 Stocks Now Just Might Be the Smartest Move You'll Ever Make

    If you're not familiar with MercadoLibre, picture a combination of Amazon.com, eBay, and PayPal with a Latin American twist. MercadoLibre's e-commerce marketplace is akin to Amazon and eBay. Its Mercado Pago digital payment platform is similar in some respects to PayPal.

  • Used-Car Prices Aren’t Soaring Anymore. What It Means for Inflation.

    A well-respected price gauge held steady in January after four months of big increases, and that could mean prices are cooling for cars—and other things.

  • Want $7,000 in Annual Income? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Dividend Stocks

    Buying solid dividend stocks is a great way to supplement how much you make in retirement. If you want $7,000 in annual income, invest $100,000 in these three stocks. If you bought $33,333 worth of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) shares (one-third of your initial $100,000), the company's dividend would give you around $2,667 in annual income.