Are Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Limited Company’s (HKG:6869) Returns On Investment Worth Your While?

Today we are going to look at Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Limited Company (HKG:6869) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Limited:

0.079 = CN¥788m ÷ (CN¥14b - CN¥3.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

Therefore, Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Limited has an ROCE of 7.9%.

Does Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Limited Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Limited's ROCE appears to be around the 7.4% average of the Communications industry. Aside from the industry comparison, Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Limited's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

We can see that, Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Limited currently has an ROCE of 7.9%, less than the 14% it reported 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. The image below shows how Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Limited's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

SEHK:6869 Past Revenue and Net Income April 23rd 2020 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Limited.

How Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Limited's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Limited has total assets of CN¥14b and current liabilities of CN¥3.8b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 27% of its total assets. It is good to see a restrained amount of current liabilities, as this limits the effect on ROCE.