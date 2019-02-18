Is Yangtzekiang Garment Limited (HKG:294) Struggling With Its 0.8% Return On Capital Employed?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we’ll look at Yangtzekiang Garment Limited (HKG:294) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Yangtzekiang Garment:

0.008 = HK$12m ÷ (HK$1.3b – HK$131m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Yangtzekiang Garment has an ROCE of 0.8%.

View our latest analysis for Yangtzekiang Garment

Is Yangtzekiang Garment’s ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In this analysis, Yangtzekiang Garment’s ROCE appears meaningfully below the 9.4% average reported by the Luxury industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Regardless of how Yangtzekiang Garment stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.

As we can see, Yangtzekiang Garment currently has an ROCE of 0.8% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 0.5%. This makes us think the business might be improving.

SEHK:294 Last Perf February 18th 19 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. How cyclical is Yangtzekiang Garment? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Yangtzekiang Garment’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Yangtzekiang Garment has total liabilities of HK$131m and total assets of HK$1.3b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 9.8% of its total assets. Yangtzekiang Garment has a low level of current liabilities, which have a negligible impact on its already low ROCE.