Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (SGX:YF8) Doing What It Can To Lift Shares

When close to half the companies in Singapore have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 12x, you may consider Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (SGX:YF8) as an attractive investment with its 8.5x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, Yangzijiang Financial Holding's earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. It seems that many are expecting the dour earnings performance to persist, which has repressed the P/E. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Is There Any Growth For Yangzijiang Financial Holding?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Yangzijiang Financial Holding would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 49%. As a result, earnings from three years ago have also fallen 50% overall. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 32% each year as estimated by the sole analyst watching the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 3.6% per annum, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Yangzijiang Financial Holding's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Key Takeaway

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Yangzijiang Financial Holding currently trades on a much lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is higher than the wider market. When we see a strong earnings outlook with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/E ratio. At least price risks look to be very low, but investors seem to think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

