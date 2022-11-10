Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (SGX:YF8) insiders recover some losses but still S$201k away from matching original investment

Insiders who bought S$626k worth of Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (SGX:YF8) stock in the last year recovered part of their losses as the stock rose by 6.3% last week. However, total losses seen by insiders are still S$201k but in since the time of purchase.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Yangzijiang Financial Holding

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO, Group CIO & Executive Director Teow Heng Toe for S$228k worth of shares, at about S$0.57 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of S$0.34. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Yangzijiang Financial Holding insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. Their average price was about S$0.50. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Yangzijiang Financial Holding Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Yangzijiang Financial Holding insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Lead Independent Non-Executive Director Sutat Chew spent S$73k on stock, and there wasn't any selling. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Does Yangzijiang Financial Holding Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From what we can see in our data, insiders own only about S$574k worth of Yangzijiang Financial Holding shares. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. It's always possible we are missing something but from our data, it looks like insider ownership is minimal.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Yangzijiang Financial Holding Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Yangzijiang Financial Holding insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Yangzijiang Financial Holding, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

