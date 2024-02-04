‘He yanked the dog’: Florida man arrested for beating his dog outside gas station

Warning: This video may contain graphic content that may disturb some viewers.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man is behind bars after he was caught by several witnesses brutally abusing his dog at a gas station earlier this week.

Jose Rivera, 31, of Deltona, was caught on camera beating the animal before a witness intervened and was able to get the dog away from him.

The witness, Raymon Prush, told NBC affiliate WESH that what he witnessed was “ridiculous.”

“The dog just turned its head to smell the tire, and he yanked the dog and hit the dog in the face with the chain,” Prush told WESH.

He then said things escalated and Rivera began whipping the dog several times until his chain broke.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said Rivera punched Prush and injured other witnesses.

The video shows the dog running to nearby bystanders before it cuts to Prush putting Rivera in a chokehold to stop him from getting the animal out of the car before deputies arrived.

“She was running scared,” Prush told WESH. “But she — I don’t know how many times she received these beatings. It was like she wasn’t defending yourself against this. She was just receiving.”

A deputy arrested Rivera who is now charged with felony animal cruelty, resisting an officer, child abuse, and three counts of battery for attacking the witnesses. He is being held on a $26,000 bond.

“This guy’s got a problem with his anger,” Prush added. “And, you know, I’m very, very proud of the residents of Deltona that saw what was happening. I mean, as young as 13 knew, we got to do something here where this dog could end up dead.”

Officials said the dog is “doing OK” and was turned over to Deltona Animal Control, before being placed in a safe home with Rivera’s ex-girlfriend, who no longer has any relationship with him, according to WESH.

