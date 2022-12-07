Yankee for life: Aaron Judge agrees to mega-deal to stay in pinstripes
USA TODAY Sports MLB writer Steve Gardner looks at the ripple effect of Aaron Judge staying with the New York Yankees.
Aaron Judge has agreed to return to the New York Yankees on a $360 million, nine-year contract
The guys discuss why Aaron Judge is crucial to the Yankees' championship plans and the Bronx Bombers can't afford to lose him. The Yankees got themselves into this mess and they need to correct it or the fan backlash will be big.
Yankees writer Pete Caldera and USA TODAY baseball columnist Bob Nightengale break down the latest on the Aaron Judge situation.
Aaron Judge might end up regretting this. Well, not the money part of it.
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone says while he hopes to see Aaron Judge in pinstripes next year and for the rest of his career, he has not heard anything new about the current status of Judge's free agency.
San Francisco reportedly has offered slugger Aaron Judge a massive contract.
