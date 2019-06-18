Yankees activate OF Stanton from IL

The New York Yankees activated outfielder Giancarlo Stanton from the 10-day injured list, and he is expected to be in the lineup when the Yankees host the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night.

Stanton, 29, has played just three games this season while battling multiple injuries and went on the IL on April 1. He will bat fifth and play right field.

In anticipation of the move, the Yankees optioned outfielder Mike Tauchman to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after Monday's game.

The 29-year-old Stanton had 97 total home runs the previous two seasons.

The Yankees also are expecting outfielder Aaron Judge, who has played in just 20 games this season because of an oblique injury, to return this week.

