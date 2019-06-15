Yankees' Judge hitless in rehab debut; Stanton homers

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge began a rehab stint by going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday night.

Judge has been sidelined since suffering a strained left oblique against the Kansas City Royals on April 20.

He served as the designated hitter and hit leadoff Friday night, striking out in his first three at-bats. He grounded out in his final plate appearance.

Judge is batting .288 with five homers and 11 RBIs in 20 games with the Yankees this season.

He was joined in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre by outfielder Giancarlo Stanton, who was continuing his rehab assignment after hitting three homers in two games for Class-A Tampa earlier this week.

Stanton went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer Friday.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Stanton could rejoin the Yankees on Tuesday if he doesn't have any setbacks.

Stanton has played in just three games this season and is 2-for-8 with seven walks. He went on the injured list on April 1 with a shoulder injury and later suffered a calf injury during his rehab assignment.

--Field Level Media