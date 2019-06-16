Yankees keep homer streak alive in win over White Sox

Cameron Maybin homered as the New York Yankees went deep for the 19th straight game in a 10-3 victory over the host Chicago White Sox Sunday afternoon to salvage a four-game split.

Maybin hit a two-out solo homer in the seventh inning off Aaron Bummer to give the Yankees a 9-2 lead. His homer kept the streak alive and it is the second-most in team history, six behind the record set from June 1-29, 1941.

New York's streak also is the second-longest in the majors this season, one behind Seattle. The Mariners homered in 20 straight games from March 20-April 16.

Maybin's third homer and second in as many games gave the Yankees 30 homers during the streak.

Austin Romine drove in a season-high four runs as the Yankees scored 18 runs in the past two contests after losing the first two games. Romine capped a four-run third with a bases-loaded two-run single off Odrisamer Despaigne (0-2) and then hit a two-run double in the fifth.

Brett Gardner drove in four runs with a bases-loaded two-run single to start the third, an RBI groundout in the sixth and a run-scoring single in the eighth.

Gio Urshela also had an RBI single for the Yankees, who won for the fifth time in their last 13 games.

Jose Abreu had three hits for the White Sox, who scored seven runs in the last two games after scoring 15 times in their two wins. Abreu hit his 17th homer in the first.

James McCann hit a solo homer in the eighth for Chicago.

The White Sox also lost Yoan Moncada and Wellington Castillo to back injuries. Castillo was lifted for a pinch hitter in the fourth and Moncada came out after the inning.

James Paxton (4-3) allowed two runs on eight hits in six innings. He struck out seven and walked one in a 108-pitch outing.

Despaigne allowed seven runs on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out five and walked four.

--Field Level Media