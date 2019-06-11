Yankees P Betances suffers setback in rehab

New York Yankees reliever Dellin Betances will be shut down for a few weeks after suffering a setback in his rehab from a right shoulder impingement, manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday.

"He's got a low-grade strain of his lat," Boone said in between a day-night doubleheader against the New York Mets.

"I guess good news is that it is a low-level strain, but obviously frustrating, especially because the shoulder's good and he was feeling good and now a little slowdown. So we'll support him right now and hopefully a few weeks down and ramp him back him up.

"He's still going to play a big role for us this year, just a little later than we thought."

Betances, 31, is a four-time All-Star who went 4-6 with a 2.70 ERA in 66 appearances last season, mostly in a set-up role for the Yankees.

The right-hander hasn't pitched this season after suffering from the shoulder problems during spring training. He is on the 60-day injured list.

He threw his first bullpen session on May 27 and faced hitters at the Yankees' spring training complex last week before experiencing the soreness in his lat. He underwent an MRI exam Tuesday.

"He came out of his throwing to hitters well but felt the soreness the next day," Boone said. "And it was still there when he went out to start his bullpen the next day; that was when we knew he needed to take a leave."

--Field Level Media