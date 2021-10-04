Yankees and Red Sox go head to head at Fenway
Sports Pulse: A wild card game bring the yankees and red sox face to face
The 2021 MLB postseason bracket is set. Heres the schedule for the first two rounds and Wild Card games as well as World Series predictions.
This edition of Yankees-Red Sox in the Wild Card Game could be something special.
The Yankees apparently have a flair for the dramatic, as they've reportedly chosen the Red Sox as their opponent for Game 163 in the event of a four-way tie for the American League Wild Card.
"Country Joe" won't be universally missed in baseball circles.
The Angels phenom is a club of one.
Fans and MLB media were in their feelings after the loveable, 91-win Blue Jays missed out on the playoffs by a single game in the ruthless AL East.
Khris Davis was part of a very strange moment at Minute Maid Park on Saturday.
The Dodgers are a 106-win team capable of beating anyone. And yet, they can't afford to underestimate the St. Louis Cardinals or anyone else this postseason.
The Dodgers won 106 games and for their troubles face the immediate pressure of a sudden-death wild-card game.
Get ready: Baseball's postseason begins Tuesday with a high-stakes Yankees-Red Sox showdown.
Logan Webb has always wanted to pitch in the biggest games. With the NL West title on the line Sunday, he had the best all-around performance of his career.
It was another limp to the finish line for the Phillies, who have serious work to do in the offseason. By Jim Salisbury
St. Louis pitcher Adam Wainwright is guaranteed $17.5 million under his 2022 contract with the Cardinals, more than double his $8 million salary this year. Wainwright has the right to block any trade as a 10-year veteran who has spent five seasons with his team. Wainwright has spent all 16 of his big league seasons with the Cardinals.
Before the season, no one could have expected the Giants to win 107 games and capture the NL West crown. After they accomplished both feats, Gabe Kapler addressed the crowd at Oracle Park.
A hugely disappointing season ended in all-too appropriate fashion for the Mets on Sunday in Atlanta
The San Francisco Giants lost to the San Diego Padres, missing a chance to capture the NL West title. The Dodgers need to win Saturday to stay in the race.
Conor McGregor has the receipt – and he wants the world to know what it shows.
It's never too early to see how the A's should approach the offseason.
A's manager Bob Melvin says MLB needs to intervene when it comes to some of these questionable calls when balls hit the roofs of stadiums.
Chicago White Sox players walked out of the dugout and began tossing T-shirts to fans in the stands after Sunday’s game at Guaranteed Rate Field. It was a way to acknowledge the support for a memorable regular season. “Even early on when we were (25% of capacity), it always sounded louder,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “A lot of the heroics that this club showed in that first half, ...