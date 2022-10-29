Yankton authorities, DCI bust $100,000 illegal drug operation in Gayville

Oct. 29—GAYVILLE, S.D. — A Yankton County man is facing up to 45 years in the penitentiary after authorities disrupted an illegal drug operation worth over $100,000 this week.

On Friday evening, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) announced a drug bust at a residence belonging to David Brown, 24, of Gayville.

According to Stewart Huntington, public information officer for the DCI, law enforcement personnel from the Yankton Police Department, Yankton County Sheriff's Office and the DCI executed a search warrant on Brown's residence on Oct. 26. Over the course of the search, police discovered large quantities of drugs, guns and cash.

In total, authorities seized 22 pound of marijuana, 751 grams of concentrated marijuana wax, 95 Nerds Rope marijuana edibles and an undisclosed amount of Suboxone — a brand-name prescription opioid most commonly used to treat narcotic dependencies. A Ruger SR-556 rifle and a Glock 48 9mm pistol were also recovered, as was over $6,200 in cash.

The DCI estimated the street value of all seized items to exceed $100,000.

Brown was arrested and charged the same day with possession of more than 10 pounds of marijuana, distribution of more than 10 pounds of marijuana, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of distribution of a controlled substance and violation of a drug free zone. Not all charges are currently listed in eCourts, the state's online portal for the Unified Judicial System.

If convicted on all charges currently listed in eCourts, Brown could be sentenced to serve up to 45 years in prison plus pay fines of up to $90,000.

Brown's criminal history dates back to 2017, with convictions for drug possession, grand theft and burglary in Yankton and Hutchinson counties.

He's set to appear in a Yankton County courtroom for a status hearing on his newest charges on Nov. 2.