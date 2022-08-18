Yankton County officials dismiss attempted murder charge against Watertown man

An attempted murder charge and two other felonies have been dropped against a Watertown man in Yankton County.

Collin Franzky, 39, was arrested in July and charged with felony attempted murder, commission of a felony while possessing a gun, having a concealed weapon with the intent to commit a felony and misdemeanors, including property damage, resisting arrest, obstructing law enforcement and illegal lane change.

Bond was initially set at $750,000, but according to Yankton County court records, the state's attorney has dismissed the three felony charges and bond is now $500 cash or surety with a no-contact order in place.

Franzky has yet to enter pleas to the charges. His next hearing is set for on Aug. 31.

According to court documents, the charges stem from an incident on July 22 during which Franzky, who was having an affair with a married woman, threatened to harm the woman's husband.

Franzky, who had met up with the woman in Sioux Falls, was arrested when he got to Yankton after the woman alerted law enforcement that she believed Franzky was going to harm her husband, according to the court paperwork.

Franzky had a loaded Smith & Wesson in his front waistband, a second loaded gun in a backpack in his car and extra ammunition for both guns, according to the paperwork.

This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: Yankton Co. officials dismiss attempted murder charge against Franzky