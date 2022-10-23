Yankton man sentenced to over 12 years in prison following conviction for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl

Oct. 23—SIOUX FALLS — A 52-year-old Yankton man was sentenced on Friday, Oct. 21 following a conviction for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

Ronald D. Minniefield, also known by the names "Zareef Al-amin," "Chicago," "Black," "King," or "KO," was sentenced to twelve years and seven months in federal prison for the charge. Followed by his prison sentence, he will be on five years supervised release. Minniefield was also ordered to pay $100 fine to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Minniefield's sentence comes after his indictment in June of 2021. He pleaded guilty to to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance just under a year later, in April of 2022.

Minniefield and his co-conspirators knowingly and intentionally combined, conspired, confederated and agreed together, with others known and unknown, to knowingly and intentionally distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl.

This will be Minniefield's third conviction of distributing illegal substances, his first dating back to early 2014.

Following his sentencing, Minniefield was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marsals Service.