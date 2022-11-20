As Yanlord Land Group Limited's (SGX:Z25) market cap increased S$155m, insiders who bought last year may be reflecting on buying more

Last week, Yanlord Land Group Limited (SGX:Z25) insiders, who had purchased shares in the previous 12 months were rewarded handsomely. The shares increased by 8.7% last week, resulting in a S$155m increase in the company's market worth. Put another way, the original CN¥97k acquisition is now worth CN¥100k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Yanlord Land Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Non-Executive Director Pian Tee Hong made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for S$97k worth of shares at a price of S$0.97 each. That implies that an insider found the current price of S$0.99 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Yanlord Land Group insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Pian Tee Hong was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Yanlord Land Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Yanlord Land Group insiders own 74% of the company, currently worth about S$1.4b based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Yanlord Land Group Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Yanlord Land Group. Looks promising! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Yanlord Land Group (of which 2 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

