Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (HKG:1171): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (HKG:1171) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of 1171, it is a financially-healthy company with a great history high-grade dividend payments, trading at a discount. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on Yanzhou Coal Mining here.

Undervalued with excellent balance sheet and pays a dividend

1171's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. 1171's has produced operating cash levels of 0.43x total debt over the past year, which implies that 1171's management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings. 1171's shares are now trading at a price below its true value based on its discounted cash flows, indicating a relatively pessimistic market sentiment. Investors have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains, if 1171's projected earnings trajectory does follow analyst consensus growth, which determines my intrinsic value of the company. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, 1171's share price is trading below the group's average. This further reaffirms that 1171 is potentially undervalued.

SEHK:1171 Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 12th 2019 More

For those seeking income streams from their portfolio, 1171 is a robust dividend payer as well. Over the past decade, the company has consistently increased its dividend payout, reaching a yield of 9.6%, making it one of the best dividend companies in the market.

SEHK:1171 Historical Dividend Yield, August 12th 2019 More

Next Steps:

For Yanzhou Coal Mining, I've compiled three relevant aspects you should further research:

