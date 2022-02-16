Yara buys 14% stake in Brazil farm trade platform Orbia

Yara Birkeland, the world's first fully electric and autonomous container vessel, is moored in Oslo
Ana Mano
·1 min read

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A unit of Norwegian plant nutrition company Yara International ASA has acquired for an undisclosed sum a 14% stake in Brazilian online farm products trade platform Orbia, majority owned by Germany's Bayer AG.

The move, formally announced after the parties secured approval from Brazilian antitrust authorities for the deal, comes as Yara aims to derive 25% of its sales from online channels by 2025, Yara Americas Vice President Cleiton Vargas said in an interview.

"Orbia was a perfect fit," Vargas said.

Orbia's CEO Ivan Moreno said Bayer and Brazil's Bravium were equally diluted to accommodate Yara as a partner, with the German company now owning 68.8% of Orbia and Bravium holding a 17.2% stake.

Orbia believes a new generation of younger farmers will increasingly buy inputs online and wants to capitalize on it.

Moreno said Yara's investment in Orbia, which also gives it a seat on its board, will allow the company "to take a leap forward."

"Yara's presence as a partner highlights the credibility of Orbia's business model," Moreno said.

On Orbia's marketplace farmers can buy seeds, fertilizers and pesticides. They can also trade in soy, corn and coffee.

The company projects sales on Orbia will more than triple to 3 billion reais ($580.5 million) this year from 2021, Moreno said.

After testing waters in Brazil, a major producer of agricultural commodities including soy, coffee and sugar, Orbia expanded operations into Argentina, Mexico and Colombia.

In Brazil, the platform has some 190,000 registered farmers.

($1 = 5.1682 reais)

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • SOCIAL SHARE: Angie on the Final 5

    Angie shows up on the Final 5.

  • Northwest Bank is closing two more branches in Buffalo suburbs

    Northwest Bank will close two branch facilities in the Buffalo area as part of a broader retail banking consolidation. The closures follow an announcement in fall 2020 that Northwest (NASDAQ: NWBI) would close 42 branches across its footprint, including Western New York facilities in downtown Buffalo, Amherst and Orchard Park. The bank has said its overall growth strategies in Buffalo are going well and commenced an expansion last year at its regional headquarters on Essjay Road in Amherst.

  • Henderson County scores new ambulance for cheaper price tag

    Henderson County’s Emergency Medical Services has a new "vital piece of equipment" following an approved purchase on Wednesday by the Board of Commissioners.

  • SOCIAL SHARE: Angie anchoring the Final Five?

    SOCIAL SHARE: Angie anchoring the Final Five?

  • Exclusive: Munger: 'Appalled by the fear of vaccination'

    Charlie Munger, Chairman of the Daily Journal and Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway discusses vaccine mandates and hesitancy within the U.S.&nbsp;

  • Warren Buffett just invested $1 billion in crypto

    The superstar investor may be seeing an entirely different kind of opportunity in digital financial service providers like Nubank.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market appears to be making a transition in the these first few months of 2022, from last year’s bullish trend to a slower pace of growth this year. Headwinds are mounting – the pandemic is stubbornly persistent, inflation is high and trending higher, the Fed is getting set to raise interest rates in response, the list goes on – and so it’s natural for retail investors and experts alike to go looking for investing advice. And one source of advice is the circle of market gurus, the hedg

  • 2 Monster Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2022 (and Beyond)

    These businesses will cut you a check each quarter, but both stocks could be big winners in the long run.

  • Burger King pulls Whopper off discount menu; parent RBI to hike prices

    (Reuters) -Burger King parent Restaurant Brands International Inc said on Tuesday that it stripped its most famous sandwich, the Whopper, from discount menus and will raise menu prices again this year as to offset higher costs. U.S.-listed shares of the company rose more than 3% after it topped results estimates for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, led by soaring online sales and better-than-expected same-store sales growth at Burger King in the United States and Tim Hortons in Canada. The record inflation levels and staffing disruptions due to the omicron variant dulled profits at McDonald's Corp and coffeehouse chain Starbucks Corp.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    What can we say about 2022? The year is only 6 weeks old, and the markets – which climbed so high in 2021 – are in a correction. The NASDAQ has fallen almost 12% since the start of the year, and the S&P 500 is behind at a net year-to-date loss of 8%. The losses have been broad-based, although tech has been particularly hard hit. The headwinds pushing against the market momentum have come in a cluster. From the supply chain bottlenecks, to increasing shortages of goods, to steadily rising inflati

  • The ARK ETF Selloff Looks a Lot Like the Dot-Com Bust. History Says It Gets Worse.

    Lessons from the dot-com bubble and bust of two decades ago may provide a blueprint for where highflying tech names go next.

  • The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

    Don't sleep on dividend stocks. You can get paid while you sleep, and it doesn't have to cost a lot of money.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth

    Each business has strong competitive advantages that make it an appealing investment at its current price.

  • Nvidia Leads the Nasdaq Higher, But This Winner's More of a Surprise

    As of 2 p.m. ET, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was up more than 2%. One key gainer in the Nasdaq was Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which continued to regain ground after a sharp drop since November. Shares of Nvidia were up more than 8% on Tuesday afternoon.

  • If You're an Intel Investor, Here's What I'd Do

    INTC is here to stay but it's a long way from competing effectively against either Nvidia or AMD, or even Taiwan Semiconductor.

  • Roblox quarterly bookings disappoint as gaming frenzy wanes

    (Reuters) -Gaming platform Roblox Corp on Tuesday missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly bookings as the pandemic-driven frenzy for its video games waned, sending its shares down more than 13% in extended trading. Increased outdoor activities since the lifting of restrictions and reopening of schools in North America have affected user spending for pandemic winner Roblox, which is among the world's most popular gaming sites for children. Roblox, which had its market debut last year, said during the fourth quarter average daily active users grew 33% to 49.5 million and gamers spent 10.8 billion hours on the platform, a 28% jump from last year.

  • 3 Great Dividend Stocks You Can Buy for Less Than $50 a Share

    Investors don't have to shell out a fortune to own shares of these reliable income-producing companies.

  • Nvidia’s Earnings Could Be a Big Win for the Stock. What to Expect.

    Solid performance is expected in the chip maker's gaming and data center businesses when it reports earnings Wednesday.

  • Is SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Still a Great Invesment?

    RiverPark Funds, an investment management firm, published its “RiverPark Large Growth Fund” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The RiverPark Large Growth Fund (the “Fund”) returned -3.23% for the third quarter of 2021, while its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Total Return Index (“S&P”) advanced 0.58%, the Russell […]

  • Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) closed at $0.62 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.93% move from the prior day.