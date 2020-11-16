Yardi Bringing Multifamily Innovations to NMHC OPTECH

Industry leaders will meet at the premier event for what's next in multifamily housing

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders in multifamily housing will meet online this year for the NMHC OPTECH Conference & Exposition from Nov. 16-19. Yardi® is proud to participate as a sponsor, exhibitor and presenter at this annual gathering that features developments in real estate technology, operations, marketing, sustainability and telecommunications.

NMHC OPTECH is where forward-thinking operators will discover innovative solutions to get ready for 2021. On demo day, Nov. 16, the Yardi team will answer questions and present the latest multifamily technology for asset intelligence, marketing and leasing in the Yardi virtual booth. This includes RENTCafé® Chat IQ, a new chatbot that uses artificial intelligence to provide better service to renters.

RENTCafé® Self-Guided Tours, Yardi® Asset IQ and Yardi® Breeze Premier will also be featured, as will RENTCafé® Marketing IQ, a never-before-seen marketing analytics tool.

NMHC OPTECH is also where multifamily leaders come to learn. Here are a few highlights from Yardi sessions on the conference agenda:

Get the quick scoop on survey data around The New Apartment Tour – Insights for Today's Customer Preferences from Esther Bonardi, vice president of marketing at Yardi

Then watch as she moderates a panel discussion on the New Options for Leasing Tours and tools that are making a big impact on convenience

Join market analysts including Jeff Adler, vice president of Yardi Matrix, for What the Heck Just Happened!? Market Analysts Tell Us Where We've Been and Where We're Going in 2021

Check out Resident Screening and Fraud Protection with Patrick Hennessey and panelists to be sure you have the right tools to select low-risk renters when fraud is on the rise

For big data developments, hear Dhar Sawh talk with panelists about Lots of Data, But Not a Lot of Business Intelligence to get insights on where the industry is going

Close the event with the Top 5 Takeaways from Day Four featuring Tamela Coval, Yardi industry principal

Register for NMHC OPTECH today.

About NMHC

Based in Washington, D.C., the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) is the leadership of the trillion-dollar apartment industry. NMHC brings together the prominent apartment owners, managers and developers who help create thriving communities by providing apartment homes for 40 million Americans. NMHC provides a forum for insight, advocacy and action that enables both members and the communities they help build to thrive. To learn more, visit nmhc.org.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, California, and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

