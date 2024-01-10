Will Yardley man's appeal force Hebrew academy to rethink expansion?

A Yardley resident is fighting the borough's zoning decision to let the Abrams Hebrew Academy build an athletic field with bleachers and a track.

Earl Markey, whose West College Avenue home is across the street from the pre-K-to-eighth-grade school, argues the school didn't show a hardship for the variances the borough's Zoning Hearing Board approved for the one-third acre of an industrially zoned property adjacent to its own school grounds.

The zoners granted variances to build the field partially on an industrial property and not require a buffer zone for it.

Markey's legal appeal was filed Friday In Bucks County Court.

Markey said Monday his main concern is parking in the neighborhood, arguing that adding an athletic field at the school "is going to require a lot more parking ... The school campus has outgrown its site."

Markey argues the athletic field could be built solely on its own property and the parking issue wasn't addressed in the zoning decision even though residents brought it up at the hearing.

The industrial property is owned by ML-7 Yardley Partners and the academy has a 30-year lease for the section to be used for the project, according to the zoning appeal.

Rabbi Ira Budow, Abrams director, said Monday the school has more than adequate parking for regular use and has permission to use ML-7's lot for special events as well as on-street parking. The school's current enrollment is 192 students.

Markey's appeal states the school failed to show that by using a leased portion of the industrially zoned property known as The Tannery, it "will not cause adverse effects to the appropriate use of adjacent properties in the neighborhood."

Budow said drainage improvements to be installed for the athletic field will also benefit the neighborhood. The portion of land acquired from The Tannery will be used for a natural playground designed by an environmental architect where students can climb trees and interact with nature.

A regular playground is already located on the school property and the track will be on the school's own property as well, Budow explained.

Rabbi Ira Budow speaks about the first day of school with masks being mandatory Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Abrams Hebrew Academy in Yardley, Pennsylvania. According to Rabbi Ira Budow, the school is starting their semester early and has built three weeks into its schedule in case there is a COVID-19 stoppage.

"We've always been good to the community. They should be thanking us for doing this," Budow said.

Markey said he thought the court would overturn the decision because the need for the zoning variances was not met.

Joseph Carracappa, solicitor for the zoners, said, "I am confident the board's decision will be affirmed on appeal."

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Parking a concern? Neighbor appeals Yardley zoning decision on Abrams