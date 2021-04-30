Yarmouth families warned about suspicious driver

Apr. 30—Yarmouth families are being warned by police and the school department about a suspicious driver who approached and offered a ride to a child on McCartney Street this week.

On Thursday night, Superintendent of Schools Andrew Dolloff shared a Facebook post from the Yarmouth Police Department that described the driver as an older man in a black SUV. The child refused the offer of a ride, prompting the stranger to approach a second, unidentified child before leaving the neighborhood, which is near West Elm Street, according to police.

Police said the parent of the first child reported the incident to police. It took place around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said the driver had white hair and a receding hairline, and was wearing a black shirt.

The McCartney Street incident was similar to an earlier incident that took place on Juniper Drive, where police said the driver of a gold Toyota sedan engaged in similar conduct with a child. Police are not sure if the incidents are related.

Dolloff and Yarmouth police urge families to report suspicious activity to law enforcement or to the school department.

"While these incidents don't rise to criminal conduct, they are suspicious, and concerning in nature," Yarmouth police wrote in the Facebook post.