Yarmouth man arrested for home invasion that left victims with boiling water burns

A Yarmouth man was arrested in connection to a home invasion that left two people with burns from boiling water.

According to Yarmouth police, officers were called to a home in West Yarmouth at 1:39 am early Saturday morning for a reported home invasion.

The caller said a male entered the house armed with a knife.

The male was identified as Christian Tenney, 32, from Falmouth. Tenney is homeless and was known to one of the victims.

After entering the home through a window, Tenney threatened the occupants of the home and a struggle ensued. The struggle ended up in the kitchen where a pot of boiling water spilled on the victims, police say.

Tenney fled the scene before the police arrived and was later located in Hyannis by Barnstable Police.

Tenney was taken into custody without incident and transferred to the Yarmouth Police Department for processing.

One victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for treatment and the other declined treatment.

Tenney was charged with multiple counts of home invasion, Assault and Battery, and assault and battery with a Dangerous Weapon

The incident remains under investigation by the Yarmouth Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

