Yarmouth officials say adult who offered ride wasn't trying to lure child

Gillian Graham, Portland Press Herald, Maine
·1 min read

Apr. 30—A man who offered a ride to a student in Yarmouth this week was not trying to lure the child into the car, officials said on Friday.

Yarmouth police and school officials on Thursday warned parents about an incident where a child walking on McCartney Street was approached by a man driving an SUV earlier in the week. The child refused the ride and a parent notified police of the interaction.

Superintendent of Schools Andrew Dolloff said in an update to parents on Friday that police confirmed the driver of the SUV was the caregiver of another student. While transporting their own child home, the driver offered their child's friend a ride on a rainy afternoon, Dolloff said.

The student did not recognize the adult and did not realize their friend was in the back of the vehicle, according to Dolloff.

"It appears this was a simple misunderstanding of a situation that arose not from malicious intent, but from kindness, which is more in line with our local culture," he said.

