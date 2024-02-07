Yarmouth police officer Sean Riley in "good condition" after SUV hit him on Route 28

WEST YARMOUTH − A 12-year Yarmouth police officer sustained multiple injuries on Tuesday after he was struck by an SUV while directing traffic.

Traffic officer Sean Riley is in "good condition" at Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston, according to the police department in a Facebook post. The vehicle's operator was a 74-year-old man from West Yarmouth, who remained on the scene and was questioned by investigators.

"Charges are pending based on the outcome of the investigation," said police.

Riley was hit on Route 28 while directing traffic across from the Sunbird Cape Cod Resort at 216 Route 28. He was in the roadway "wearing high-visibility clothing," according to police, and was alert when taken to the hospital.

A Yarmouth police officer interviews the driver of an SUV with a big dent on the passenger's side hood at the scene of a crash across from the Sunbird Cape Cod Resort at 216 Route 28 in West Yarmouth on Tuesday morning where a detail officer was struck. The officer was taken to South Shore Hospital by Yarmouth Fire Department.

Zane Razzaq writes about housing and real estate. Reach her at zrazzaq@capecodonline.com. Follow her on X @zanerazz.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Cape Cod Times subscription. Here are our subscription plans.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Yarmouth police officer in "good condition" after hit by SUV Tuesday