YASNO discusses price change for small, non-household consumers starting Feb. 1, 2024

YASNO will change prices for small non-household consumers from Feb. 1

Ukraine’s YASNO power company announced new pricing for small, non-household consumers, effective from Feb. 1.

Such adjustments occur monthly for these users. The price is calculated according to the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities (NCSREPU) and covers services ranging from the distribution and transmission, universal service provision, and electricity procurement.

Consumers retain the right to terminate their contracts if they disagree with the proposed prices.

Small non-household consumers, which are classified as small businesses purchasing electricity for their own use, are subject to the changes.

Ukraine has no plans to raise utility tariffs until the end of the heating season in mid-April, ensuring stability in gas, heating, and hot water prices for citizens.

Read also: Utility crisis hits half of Russia, with hundreds of thousands left without heat, light, gas, or water

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine