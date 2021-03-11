Yasser Arafat's nephew ejected from ruling Fatah party over plans for breakaway movement

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
James Rothwell
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nasser al-Qudwa was kicked out of Fatah&#39;s central committee
Nasser al-Qudwa was kicked out of Fatah's central committee

The nephew of late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat has been ejected from the West Bank's ruling party after criticising its leadership in an interview with The Telegraph and announcing plans to form a new political movement.

Fatah announced on Thursday that Nasser al-Qudwa, who represented Arafat at the United Nations in the 1990s, had been stripped of his membership in the party’s powerful Central Committee.

Mr Qudwa is believed to have angered Mahmoud Abbas, the Palestinian president, by proposing his own list of candidates ahead of elections this summer.

The polls, due to take place in May and July, will be the first in 15 years.

Mr Qudwa also criticised Mr Abbas’ leadership record in an interview with the Telegraph earlier this week, in which he also called for a crackdown on corruption and the enforcement of term limits.

He was given 48 hours to retract his election proposals by top committee members of Fatah, which was founded by his uncle, but refused to do so.

“Following the failure of all efforts exerted by the committee members who talked with him, and in compliance with the movement’s bylaws and decisions and in order to preserve its unity, the decision to end his membership shall be effective as of the date of its issuance,” Fatah said in a statement.

Mr Qudwa’s banishment from the Committee will fuel speculation that he will run against Fatah with Marwan Barghouti, a popular Palestinian figure serving a life sentence in Israel for a series of deadly terror attacks.

“At this stage, I personally said that if Marwan Barghouti runs, and he expressed interest in running, I’ll be supporting him,” Mr Qudwa told the Telegraph this week.

Some polls have suggested that Mr Barghouti would comfortably beat Mr Abbas, while Mr Qudwa also stands to gain considerable support as the nephew of the so-called father of Palestinian nationalism.

Earlier this month, Mr Qudwa hosted an online policy forum with 250 Palestinians, where they discussed plans for the new political movement and some of its key policies.

According to local reports, the new group will be called the Palestinian National Democratic Forum.

Recommended Stories

  • Wondering If Your Kids Should Double Mask? Here's What the Experts Want You to Know

    Mask-wearing is practically as normal as wearing shoes now (at least when you go outside), but now that the CDC has recommended double masking, it leaves parents to wonder - should kids double mask, too? Since the spread of COVID-19 and its variants hasn't stopped, the CDC recommends wearing one cloth mask with one disposable mask underneath.

  • USDA extends free meals for kids through summer

    "These critically needed summer meals will provide relief to many children in families who have been hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic," the department said in a statement.

  • When people move, they throw out food. This company brings it to food banks

    "Essentially, we're bringing a food drive into people's living rooms every day," said founder Adam Lowy.

  • Spain's Zendal interested in producing Sputnik V vaccine, government says

    Spanish biopharmaceutical group Zendal wrote to Spain's industry minister declaring its interest in producing Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in the country, an industry ministry spokeswoman said on Wednesday. Spain's health ministry said earlier on Wednesday it was unaware of any contract to domestically manufacture Sputnik V after Moscow's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said it had struck deals in Spain, Italy, France and Germany.

  • Sober living for everyone is rising in popularity as Chrissy Teigen, more ditch drinking

    At the start of the pandemic, a grip on a wine glass felt like a grip on life. But recent evidence conveys sobriety is far from getting a last call.

  • Israeli PM cancels UAE trip, citing disagreement with Jordan

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said it called off the Israeli leader’s visit to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, citing disagreements with the Jordanian government. It said the conflict stemmed from the cancellation of the Jordanian crown prince’s visit to a contested shrine in Jerusalem on Wednesday “due to a disagreement over the security and protection arrangements at the site.” Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II had planned to visit the holy site, home to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, but turned back at the King Hussein Bridge border crossing due to a disagreement with Israeli authorities over the number of armed escorts that could accompany him, Israeli media reported.

  • Myanmar junta spurns UN appeal, kills more protesters

    Spurning an appeal by the United Nations to top using lethal force against peaceful demonstrators, security forces in Myanmar on Thursday fatally shot at least 10 people protesting against last month’s military coup. The military also lodged a new allegation against Aung San Suu Kyi, the elected leader it ousted on Feb. 1. It charged at a news conference in the capital, Naypyitaw, that in 2017-18 she was illegally given $600,000 and gold bars worth slightly less by a political ally, former Yangon Division Chief Minister Phyo Min Thein.

  • COVID-19 bill gives states pathway to reduce maternal deaths

    Labor and delivery are thought of as the riskiest times for new mothers, but many women die in the weeks and months after giving birth. The legislation gives states the option of extending Medicaid coverage to women with low to modest incomes for a full year after childbirth. States are currently required to provide 60 days of coverage, but medical experts point to research showing that women can die from pregnancy-related conditions up to a year after giving birth, and that 3 in 5 of all such deaths are preventable.

  • Kyle Rittenhouse's trial for two fatal shootings in Kenosha delayed to November

    Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, is charged with killing two people and wounding another during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August.

  • A complete timeline of Oprah Winfrey and Meghan Markle's friendship

    Years before Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Oprah Winfrey sat down for their bombshell interview, the TV host was a guest at the couple's wedding.

  • Acquisition of troubled Isaiah Wilson fits what the Dolphins have done under Brian Flores

    The Miami Dolphins were the only team outside the AFC South to offer the Tennessee Titans a draft pick for offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson, according to an NFL source familiar with the agreed-upon trade.

  • Monster storm to bring several feet of snow, tornado threat

    A slow-moving, blockbuster storm this weekend could bring record snowfall to the Rockies and Plains, while other areas get flooding rain and tornadoes.

  • Prince William hits back on Harry and Meghan: We are very much not a racist family

    The Duke of Cambridge has spoken out on the Harry and Meghan Oprah interview and insisted: “We are very much not a racist family.” Prince William revealed he had not yet spoken to his brother, the Duke of Sussex, since the interview, but did intend to. On a visit to a school in east London on Thursday, he was asked: “Have you spoken to your brother since the interview?” He replied: “No I haven’t spoken to him yet but I will do.” He was then asked: “And can you just let me know, is the Royal family a racist family Sir?” The Duke replied: “We are very much not a racist family.” The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in public for the first time since the Sussexes’ made a series of explosive allegations about the Royal family during a two-hour television interview. They visited School21 in Stratford, east London, to mark children’s return to classes and the rollout to secondary schools of a mental health project for pupils which Kate launched in primary schools in 2018. The most damaging claim in the Sussexes’ interview came as Meghan, 39, alleged that when she was pregnant with her son, Archie, “concerns” had been raised with Prince Harry by a member of the family about the colour of their then-unborn son’s skin.

  • All living ex-presidents but 1 get vaccinated in new COVID-19 PSA

    Former President Donald Trump wants you to remember that the COVID-19 vaccines were developed while he was in office. But for whatever reasons, he did not join every other member of the most exclusive club he belongs to — ex-presidents — for the Ad Council's new COVID-19 vaccination public service announcement. In the minute-long ad, former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Jimmy Carter all talk about what they are looking forward to doing when the COVID-19 pandemic is under control — and urge people to get vaccinated as soon as they are able, to bring us all to that end point. "It's up to you," Carter says. The ad shows photos of all four living ex-presidents and their wives getting inoculated. Trump and former first lady Melania Trump did quietly get vaccinated before leaving the White House, Trump's office said March 1, but there are no public photos of the inoculation. More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyGood job, Biden. Now comes the hard part.Senate Republicans call Biden's hugely popular COVID-19 rescue bill a Democratic 'wish list'

  • Patrick Mahomes' fiancée shares 1st video of couple's baby daughter

    “The most amazing journey, to bring the biggest blessing into our life Baby girl, we love you!” Brittany Matthews wrote.

  • A 35-year-old Capitol riot suspect is a Marine Corps veteran who served in the presidential helicopter squadron

    John Daniel Andries' service on the Marine One squadron covered the presidencies of George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

  • An Italian-Jewish US lawmaker said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene could 'get lost' after she referred to him as 'Rep. Mussolini'

    Greene was criticizing Rep. David Cicilline's call to change House rules to prevent Greene from delaying votes on bills she doesn't like.

  • Stacey Dash apologizes for political past: ‘I made a lot of mistakes’

    Actress and former Fox News pundit Stacey Dash is falling on her sword by denouncing Donald Trump and distancing herself from the conservative network. During an interview with DailyMailTV on Wednesday, Dash claimed the right-wing focused outlet casted her as an “angry Black woman.” Dash claimed that anger led to her mistakes.

  • Former Aide Accuses Cuomo of Groping Beneath Her Blouse

    A sixth woman has accused New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment, according to a new report. According to the Albany Times Union, a member of the executive chamber staff, whose name the paper withheld, says the governor inappropriately groped her last year at the Executive Mansion after she had been called to do work. A staff member had been summoned to the mansion to assist the governor with a “minor technical issue involving his mobile phone” when the staffer found herself alone in the governor’s private residence on the second floor when he “closed the door and allegedly reached under her blouse and began to fondle her,” a source with direct knowledge of the allegation told the paper. The source reportedly told the paper that the woman, who is much younger than the 63-year-old governor, told Cuomo to stop and that her “broader allegations include that he frequently engaged in flirtatious behavior with her, and that it was not the only time that he had touched her.” Cuomo denied the allegations but called the story “gut-wrenching.” The new accuser is the fifth Cuomo staffer to come forward to accuse the governor of sexual misconduct. Lindsey Boylan, the former deputy secretary for economic development and special adviser to Cuomo, last month published an essay detailing alleged sexual harassment she endured while working for the governor, including unwanted kissing and touching. She wrote in the essay that Cuomo, with the help of top female aides, “created a culture within his administration where sexual harassment and bullying is so pervasive that it is not only condoned but expected.” Boylan recounted a flight she shared with the governor from an event in October 2017 in which Cuomo allegedly said, “Let’s play strip poker.” On another occasion, Boylan says the pair met one-on-one for a briefing when Cuomo allegedly kissed her. Days later, former health-policy adviser Charlotte Bennett alleged that the governor harassed her in spring 2020, according to the New York Times. Bennett, 25, said Cuomo asked intrusive questions about her sex life, including an incident on June 5 during which the governor asked whether she was monogamous and if she had sex with older men. Anna Ruch, a former Biden campaign worker who has not worked for Cuomo, later accused the governor of giving her an unwanted kiss on the cheek at a wedding in 2019. She said the action left her “confused and shocked and embarrassed.” Former press aide Karen Hinton told the Washington Post last week that Cuomo, then head of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, forced her into a “very long, too long, too tight, too intimate” embrace in a dimly lit Los Angeles hotel room in December 2000. Meanwhile, Ana Liss, a policy and operations aide who worked for Cuomo from 2013 to 2015, told the Wall Street Journal the governor acted inappropriately with her as well, calling her “sweetheart” and asking if she had a boyfriend. She detailed a May 2014 encounter with the governor in Albany’s executive mansion where she said the governor called her sweetheart, hugged her, kissed both of her cheeks, put his arm around her lower back and grabbed her waist as they turned to have their photo taken by a photographer. “I now understand that my interactions may have been insensitive or too personal and that some of my comments, given my position, made others feel in ways I never intended,” Cuomo said in a statement after the first two accusers came forward. “I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry about that.” He added: “To be clear I never inappropriately touched anybody and I never propositioned anybody and I never intended to make anyone feel uncomfortable, but these are allegations that New Yorkers deserve answers to.” New York attorney general Letitia James announced last week that her office had received a referral from the Cuomo administration allowing for an independent investigation of their harassment claims. The sexual harassment allegations come as the New York governor is already embroiled in a scandal over his administration’s mishandling of nursing homes amid the coronavirus pandemic and the alleged attempt to coverup the number of deaths that occurred among the homes’ elderly residents that followed. A number of New York lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have called on Cuomo to resign, though the governor has said there is “no way I resign,” saying the suggestion is “anti-Democratic.”

  • Chicago suburb to become first city to give Black residents reparations as vote on housing assistance draws close

    Evanston, Illinois, approved the measure in 2019 to financially compensate its Black residents to address wealth and opportunity gaps from historical racism and discrimination.