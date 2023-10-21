Yate Hedgehog Rescue workers 'manic' and 'at capacity'

A hedgehog rescue centre is at full capacity and "manic" in its busiest Autumn since 1999, workers have said.

The Hedgehog Rescue charity is a garden hospital based in Yate and covers Bristol and Bath helping sick, injured and orphaned hedgehogs.

The centre had its highest number of referrals in 2021 at 528, but with figures currently at 400 it expects to break that record by December.

Founder Yvonne Cox said her team of volunteers have been working flat out.

"This autumn its been particularly bad," she said.

"Our phone is just constantly ringing, trying to give people advice. We're at capacity now and struggling to take in any more.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

"We've had a lot of juveniles in as small as 130g so they're pretty small. It's just been really hectic.

"It's just so nice to know they're going back into the wild but we do miss them when we release them."

When the team take in the animals they weigh them, give them food, check their skin to make sure they don't have any bugs on them, check their eyes and check their sex and when they are ready and healthy, release them back into the wild.

Volunteer Amy said it had been extremely busy.

"We're so full that we have to put some hoglets together. It makes even more work and means we have to clean and steam the pens out," she said.

"It's manic."

Follow BBC West on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk