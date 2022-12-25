Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 22, 2022

Yatsen Holding Limited beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-0.22, expectations were $-0.28.

Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Yatsen's Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Irene Lyu, Head of Strategic Investment and Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Please note that discussion today will contain forward-looking statements relating to the company's future performance, and are intended to qualify for the Safe Harbor from liability, as established by the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors. Some of these risks are beyond the company's control, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those mentioned in today's press release and this discussion.

During today's call, management will also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures for comparison purposes only. Joining us today on the call from Yatsen's senior management team are Mr. Jinfeng Huang, our Founder, Chairman and CEO; and Mr. Donghao Yang, our CFO and Director. Management will begin with prepared remarks, and the call will conclude with a Q&A session.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Jinfeng Huang. Please go ahead, sir.

Jinfeng Huang: Thank you, Irene, and thank you everyone for participating in Yatsen's third quarter 2022 earnings conference call today. We started the year by launching a five-year strategy outlining our plans to evolve our business and drive the long-term and sustainable growth. With this strategy target as our roadmap, the management team continued to fine-tune our business model. Although negatively impacted by the softening beauty market and the resurgence of COVID-19, our Skincare Brands recorded solid growth in the third quarter of 2022. We have also seen improvements in gross margin, net loss, and non-GAAP net loss on account of our cost optimization plan. Overall, our sales in the third quarter of 2022 continued to experience slowdowns as a result of challenging macro headwinds and the lower levels of consumer spending, which have been exasperated by resurgence of COVID-19.

Beauty retail sales in the third quarter of 2022 went down by 3.2% year-over-year according to the data published by China National Bureau of Statistics. Sales of both color cosmetics and skincare products on Tmall fell by double digits year-over-year in the third quarter of 2022 extending the downward trend in the second quarter of 2022. Our total net revenues for the third quarter of 2022 declined by 36.1% year-over-year to RMB857.9 million, meeting the high end of our revenue guidance. Let's look at our revenue mix in detail. Net revenues from Skincare Brands increased by 33% year-over-year to RMB 269.4 million, as a highlight, total net revenues of our fast-growing clinic and the premium brands, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and GalÃnic delivered solid growth of year-over-year this quarter.

In terms of revenue contribution, our Skincare Brands contributed 31.4% of total net revenues for the third quarter of 2022, which has exceeded 30% of total net revenues for two consecutive quarters, compared with of total net revenues for the third quarter of 2021. Our Color Cosmetics Brands, on the other hand, saw a 48.8% decline year-over-year in total net revenues to , reflecting the continued softness in market demand for our color cosmetics as well as intensified industry competition from both domestic and the international brands. Gross margin for the third quarter of 2022 increased by one percentage point to 58.9% from 57.9% for the third quarter of 2021, due to increased sales of higher growth margin products from our Skincare Brands, cost optimization, and stricter pricing and discount policies across all of our brand portfolios.

Our net loss margin was 24.6% in the third quarter of 2022, representing an improvement of 3.2 percentage points from the second quarter of 2022, or 2.4 percentage points from the prior year period. Our non-GAAP net loss margin was 14.7% in the third quarter of 2022, representing an improvement of 7.1 percentage points from the second quarter of 2022 or 1.4 percentage points from the prior-year period. The improvement is attributable to our continued cost optimizations. Now, I will share some of the quarter's major initiatives and the developments. In the third quarter of 2022, our business teams were active in developing and strengthening our portfolio of high-performing brands tailored to Chinese consumers' evolving needs and . And DR. WU recently launched new products infused with triple-action repair technology which with proven efficacies on the iconic , we celebrated the brand's 19 anniversary with its loyal customers across China, especially those with sensitive or skin who seek efficient products designed for their skin types.

Eve Lom achieved the robust growth despite the challenging industry environments. While the brand remained strong in premium cleanser category, we expanded to serum category by launching a Radiance Repair Retinol Serum. In September, Eve Lom partnered with the , in Shanghai, to cultivate a world-leading and a luxurious experience for the brand. GalÃnic also recorded very strong online growth in the third quarter of 2022. We have gained more market share and stayed number one for two consecutive quarters in the premium serum category, Ondine. While our maintained its leading position, the Secret D'Excellence active serum also experienced steady growth in the third quarter of 2022. The launch of the Secret D'Excellence active serum in the third quarter of 2022 was attended by industry experts and the thought leaders, and raised awareness of the brand, amplifying its leadership in the premium dermatological skincare sphere.

While our Color Cosmetics business experienced a year-over-year decline of 48.8%, we saw improved growth margin in aggregate. Our Color Brands went through channel optimization and promotion control to develop sustainable business model. Perfect Diary sales Ondine achieved strong year-over-year growth of 97%, and ranked number two among all Color Cosmetics Brands, another improvement from number three ranking it achieved last year. We have also closed underperforming offline stores throughout 2022 as a result. As of September 30, 2022, we operated a total of 193 experience stores of the Perfect Diary brand, representing a net reduction of 88 stores since the beginning of the year. In the fourth quarter, these offline store optimization program will continue, and we are constantly monitoring the market situation of the offline retail space to better support our brand strategies moving forward.

In addition to channel optimization, we are also addressing the category mix to increase our market share in facial makeup and product. Perfect Diary's Translucent Blurring Loose Powder, an upgrade that adds anti-dullness in efficacy in addition to the original SmartLOCK technology, and gained more market share in the loose product category on Tmall compared to last quarter. We also applied this patented technology to the newly launched Clear Cover 3-color Concealer Palette as an attempt to expand it to other facial categories. Our robust new product launch and a healthy pipeline are backed by continuous investments in R&D. R&D expenses increased to 3.9% from 2.7% of net revenues in the prior-year period. We debuted at the International Federations of Societies of Cosmetics Chemistry Congress with two cutting-edge technologies, in September.

We will continue our efforts to build a strong R&D capability as our core strategy for future growth. We are also constantly reminded of the importance of our commitment to our environmental, social, and governance program. In the third quarter of 2022, Yatsen donated computers and the projection equipment to the government of located in Guangdong province to help improve the township's information technology infrastructure. We are actively involved in elevating the quality of life of those in more challenging circumstances, and will continue to take the initiative to assume corporate social responsibility and to contribute our support in the future. While we expect the retail environment to remain challenging for the rest of 2022 and for the first half of 2023, we have sufficient resources to meet our strategy objectives.

During the W11 Shopping Festival this year, we saw outstanding performance in our skincare brands. GalÃ©nic achieved high triple digit year-on-year sales growth. Eve Lom and DR. WU got the first place in premium cleaner category and acne control category serum respectively on Tmall. In summary, we have already made significant progress in our strategy evolutionary journey. With higher contribution from our skincare brand, improved gross margin, and significantly narrowed in the third quarter of 2022. With the cash, restricted cash and short-term investment balance of RMB2.6 billion at the end of this quarter, we have sufficient resources and flexibility in pursuit of our long-term strategy goals. With that, I will now turn the call over to our CFO, Donghao Yang to discuss our financial performance.

Thank you, everyone.

Donghao Yang: Thank you, David, and hello, everyone. Before I get started, I would like to clarify that all financial numbers presented today are in Renminbi amount, and all percentages -- all percentage changes referred to year-over-year changes unless otherwise noted. Total net revenues for the third quarter of 2022 decreased by 36.1% to RMB857.9 million from RMB1.34 billion in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily attributable to a 48.8% decrease in net revenues from our color cosmetics brands, partially offset by a 33% increase in net revenues from our skincare brand. Gross profit for the third quarter of 2022 decreased by 35.2% to RMB591.3 million from RMB911.8 million in the prior year period. Gross margin for the third quarter of 2022 increased to 68.9% from 67.9% in the prior year period.

The increase was primarily driven by increased sales of higher gross margin products from our skincare brand, cost optimization, and stricter pricing and discount policies across all of our brand portfolios. Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2022 decreased by 33.1% to RMB857 million from RMB1.28 billion in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2022 were 99.9% as compared with 95.4% in the prior year period. Fulfillment expenses for the third quarter of 2022 were RMB63.8 million as compared with RMB102 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, fulfillment expenses for the third quarter of 2022 decreased to 7.4% from 7.5% in the prior year period.

The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in warehouse and the logistics cost due to optimization of our procurement capacity. Selling and marketing expenses for the third quarter of 2022 were RMB564.8 million as compared with RMB911.3 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, selling and marketing expenses for the third quarter of 2022 decreased to 65.8% from 67.9% in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily attributable to the higher efficiency of online marketing activities partially offset by store closer related expenses and provision. General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2022 were RMB194.5 million as compared with RMB233.9 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, general and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2022 increased to 22.7% from 17.4% in the prior year period.

The increase was primarily attributable to the lower total net revenue in the third quarter of 2022, creating a low base effect. Research and development expenses for the third of 2022 was RMB33.9 million as compared with RMB35.8 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, research and development expenses for the third quarter of 2022 increased to 3.9% from 2.7% in the prior year period. The increase was primarily attributable to the lower total net revenues in the third quarter of 2022 creating a low bases effect. Loss from operations for the third quarter of 2022 decreased by 28.1% to RMB265.7 million from RMB369.3 million in the prior year period. Operating loss margin was 31% as compared with 27.5% in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP loss from operations for the third quarter of 2022 decreased by 26.6% to RMB152.6 million from RMB221.7 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP operating loss margin was 19% as compared with 16.5% in the prior year period. Net loss for the third quarter of 2022 decreased by 41.7% to RMB210.7 million from RMB361.8 million in the prior year period. Net loss margin was 24.6% as compared with 26.9% in the prior year period. Net loss attributable to Yatsen's ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS for the third quarter of 2022 was RMB0.37 as compared with RMB0.57 in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2022 decreased by 41.5% to RMB126.5 million from RMB216.3 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net loss margin was 14.7% as compared with 16.1% in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Yatsen's ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS for the third quarter of 2022 was RMB0.22 as compared with RMB0.34 in the prior year period. As of September 30, 2022, the company had cash, restricted cash, and short-term investments of RMB2.6 billion as compared with RMB3.14 billion as of December 31, 2021. Net cash generated from operating activities for the third quarter of 2022 was RMB21.8 million compared with net cash used in operating activities of RMB225.3 million in the prior year period. Looking at our business outlook for the fourth quarter of 2022, we expect our total net revenues to be between RMB916.7 million and RMB1.07 billion representing a year-over-year decline of approximately 30% to 40%. This forecast reflects our current and preliminary views of the market and operational conditions which are subject to change.

With that, I would now like to open the call to Q&A.

With that, I would now like to open the call to Q&A.